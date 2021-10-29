1949 • Margaret Truman sings to loud applause and polite reviews at Kiel

ST. LOUIS • Margaret Truman, soprano soloist and the nation’s First Daughter, opened with the Dove Sono, a lament for married love lost from the “Marriage of Figaro.” The capacity audience at Kiel Opera House rewarded her with four enthusiastic curtain calls.
The poised Truman responded with two encores.
Local newspaper critics generally praised her performance, with a few qualifiers and polite hints at shortcomings. Despite her hard work, Truman’s talent had been collecting mixed reviews long before her father’s famous tantrum against a critic in Washington.
The two concerts at Kiel on Oct. 29-30, 1949, were her first in St. Louis. They were as much social as musical events, even with backup from the full St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Opera-challenged politicians and curious ordinary residents mingled with high-browed regulars. VIPs in the boxes included First Lady Bess Truman and Vice President Alben Barkley, who would announce the next day his engagement to the charming widow Jane Hadley of St. Louis.
The Post-Dispatch critic wrote that Margaret Truman, then 25, “sang agreeably and with taste” but that “interpretively, she is still immature.” The Globe-Democrat called her effort “well-produced but not always impeccable in tone.” The Star-Times said of Truman’s talent: “It is not a great voice, perhaps not even a truly good one, but it is used expertly and with considerable artistry.”
Truman, the only daughter of Harry and Bess Truman, gave it her best. Raised by piano-playing parents, she sang as a child in the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence, Mo., and began formal voice training at 16. She wanted a career in opera and called her last name a help and a hindrance.
Clearly, it got her on tour. Americans were fascinated with the earnest and single young woman in the White House. More than 12 million listened to her debut, broadcast over ABC radio on March 16, 1947. Five months later, Eugene Ormandy conducted her first public performance before 15,000 people in Hollywood, Calif. Official Washington packed her first concert at Constitution Hall six weeks after she sang in St. Louis.
Her father made headlines after her third performance in Washington, held on Dec. 5, 1950. Paul Hume, the Washington Post’s music critic, wrote that Margaret Truman “cannot sing very well. She is flat most of the time.”
The furious father dashed off a letter to Hume, warning that if they ever meet, “You’ll need a new nose, and plenty of beefsteak for black eyes, and perhaps a supporter below!”
Margaret Truman defended Hume’s right to his opinion. Hume noted graciously that Charles Ross, the president’s old friend and press secretary, had died hours before the concert, perhaps accounting for the tone of Truman’s letter.
She returned here for another concert in 1951. After her father left office two years later, Margaret Truman continued as a TV and radio host. She wrote a biography of her father and other books, including murder mysteries. She married Clifton Daniel, an editor at the New York Times, in 1956; they had four sons. She died in Chicago in 2008 at age 83.
