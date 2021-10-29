1949 • Margaret Truman sings to loud applause and polite reviews at Kiel

Special offer: Get our entire archive for $19.95 The Post-Dispatch Archive contains more than 4 million newspaper pages dating back to 1874

Truman, the only daughter of Harry and Bess Truman, gave it her best. Raised by piano-playing parents, she sang as a child in the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence, Mo., and began formal voice training at 16. She wanted a career in opera and called her last name a help and a hindrance.

Clearly, it got her on tour. Americans were fascinated with the earnest and single young woman in the White House. More than 12 million listened to her debut, broadcast over ABC radio on March 16, 1947. Five months later, Eugene Ormandy conducted her first public performance before 15,000 people in Hollywood, Calif. Official Washington packed her first concert at Constitution Hall six weeks after she sang in St. Louis.

Her father made headlines after her third performance in Washington, held on Dec. 5, 1950. Paul Hume, the Washington Post’s music critic, wrote that Margaret Truman “cannot sing very well. She is flat most of the time.”

The furious father dashed off a letter to Hume, warning that if they ever meet, “You’ll need a new nose, and plenty of beefsteak for black eyes, and perhaps a supporter below!”