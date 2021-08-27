1974: 'Deep Throat' meant deep trouble for one St. Louis theater

But the manager, William Houston, said today that he would continue to show the film while he files an appeal to the court action. When asked if he expected to be arrested, he said, "I don't know. That's up to them."

Houston said he planned to file the appeal in the afternoon, but would show the film all day. Weyerich, when told of Houston's plans to show the film again today, said he would ask Judge Schaaf to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the theater from showing the movie until the cases of Houston and Cole had been disposed of. He said also that county police would be in the audience again today, and that if the same film was shown the manager and projectionist would be rearrested.

The theater was closed temporarily this morning while employees did cleaning that normally would have been completed last night, Houston said. He said the last show normally ends about midnight.

Promoters of the movie, which had its first commercial showing in St. Louis on Friday, said it had been censored considerably from the original version. Some viewers Friday night expressed disappointment after viewing it.