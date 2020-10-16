The Spirits of St. Louis played the red, white and blue basketball, the three point line and three-to-make-two free-throw shooting to the Arena for their American Basketball Association debut on Oct. 18, 1974.

The opponent that night was the Memphis Sounds, featuring future Spirits star Freddie Lewis.

Reserved tickets ranged from $3-$7, but if you showed up at the door, you could get in for $2. The crowd for that first game was 5,428.

We'll have more on the first game later this week in our Sports Archives newsletter. But in flipping through the archives, we came across these promotional posters letting St. Louis know their spirits a little better.

Featured players included rookies Gus Gerard, Marvin Barnes and Fly Williams. Here's a trip down memory lane.

A look back at today in history as seen through our archives. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.