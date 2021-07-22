1979: The death of J.V. Cain stunned the Big Red and the football world

J.V. Cain had been married and healed all in the span of one lost football season.

Then, the Lord worked in one of those mysterious ways.

During the Big Red's practice Sunday night at Lindenwood College, Cain collapsed and then died in a hospital.

"It could have happened on the way to lunch," said Coach Bud Wilkinson. "It wasn't football-related at all. He turned, took two steps and then he collapsed."

At 6-foot-7 and 221 pounds, Cain had been felled many times. By safeties, by linebackers, by defeat and by disappointment. The measure of the man was his ability to bounce back. And to learn.

He reflected one time on a dropped pass in the middle of a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. He had run his route and beaten his man, but he had dropped a spiral that seemed headed for the end zone.

"It haunted me for a while," he said. "It didn't destroy me, but, sure, I kept thinking about it. If anything, though, I think that may have helped me. It was something bad but it was also something good. It was a lesson."