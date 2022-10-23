1980: 'It looked like a slaughterhouse in there' Coverage of the Pope's Cafeteria slayings

On Oct. 23, 1980, four workers were shot and killed during an early morning robbery at Pope's cafeteria in Des Peres. Here is our original coverage of that event.

A cafeteria manager and two of his employees were found shot to death and a third employee wounded after a robbery early today at a cafeteria at the West County Shopping Center in Des Peres.

Those killed were Manager James E. Wood, 51, of Florissant, Edna Ince of St. Louis and Carolyn Turner of High Ridge.

They apparently were herded into Wood's 10-by-10 foot office at Pope's Cafeteria and gunned down about 7:30 a.m.

The wounded employee was identified as Judy Cazaco of Mehlville.

She is in serious condition with a head wound at St. John's Mercy Medical Center, 615 South New Ballas Road in west St. Louis County.

"They just fell like cordwood," said Lt. Col. Harry Slaten of the Jennings Police Department. He is heading up the Major Case Squad investigation of the triple killing.

"It looked like a slaughterhouse in there," he said.

Slaten said the only leads police had at midday were six shell casings from an automatic pistol and one person who said he saw three men in a late-model yellow Ford driving out of the shopping center parking lot near the cafeteria about the time of the shooting.

The witness said that the car did not appear to be fleeing, but drove at a normal speed from the shopping center, at the intersection of Manchester Road and Interstate 270.

"We're relatively certain that there was no forced entry," said Slaten. But he would not speculate on how the killers gained entry. He said police assume more than one person was involved.

At the back of the cafeteria is a heavy fire door. Employees told police they customarily enter in the morning by pushing a button beside the door. When the bell rings inside, they said, the manager pushes another button in his office that unlocks the door. The manager cannot see the door from his desk, they said.

Slaten said killers might have entered this way. "There were no indications that anyone was in the cafeteria all night," said Slaten.

Police said this afternoon that the three women were supposed to be at work at 8 a.m. but evidently had all arrived early. Staten said a safe In the office was open.

He said there were no bills in the cash drawers, although coins were scattered on the floor.

The victims apparently were shot as they stood and they fell on one another. Their hands were not tied, police said. The three women were wearing their cafeteria uniforms.

Police believe the shooting occurred about 10 minutes before a cafeteria employee found the bodies and flagged down a Des Peres police car at 7:40 a.m.

Employees said Wood customarily arrived about 6 a.m. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m. Several cafeteria workers who reported for work this morning were unaware of the killings until they arrived at the shopping mall. Many left the scene in tears.

"God, this is terrible," one employee, her eyes rimmed with tears, said as the bodies were put in an ambulance about 11 a.m. She said, "Jimmy Wood was such a wonderful man."

The cafeteria remained closed today while police investigated the scene. But other stores in the shopping center opened and it was business as usual except for a small group of police officers and vehicles.

Most employees of the cafeteria left without knowing the specifics of the shootings. One woman, who would not give her name, was in tears. She pointed to a white Monte Carlo automobile parked behind the cafeteria and said, "That's my girlfriend's car, and they won't tell me whether she is hurt or dead or anything."

The automobile belonged to Mrs. Cazaco, the wounded employee. She lives at the Casa Brazilia apartment complex in Mehville, just off 1-270.

Wood, the manager, lived on Humes Lane in Florissant. Mrs. Ince lived on Tower Grove Avenue in the city. Mrs. Turner lives in rural High Ridge.

Slaten said police had been unable to get any information from Mrs. Cazaco because of the seriousness of her head wound. A bullet penetrated one side of her skull and went out the other.

Des Peres Police Chief Ray Johnson said the killings were the first in Des Peres since the municipality was incorporated in 1934.

Editors note: Less than a week later, Judy Cazaco died of the injuries suffered in the shooting. Maurice Byrd, who worked for an exterminating service that serviced the cafeteria, was later convicted of four counts of murder in the killings. He was executed by lethal injection in Missouri on August 23, 1991.