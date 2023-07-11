On July 11, 1982, a crowd of 15,103 at the Checkerdome saw John McEnroe beat Mats Wilander in one of the longest matches in tennis history. It gave the United States a 3-2 Davis Cup victory over Sweden. McEnroe won 9-7, 6-2, 15-17, 3-6, 8-6 in s. It went so long that some fans left midway through the match, went out to eat, and returned to The Checkerdome when they learned that play was still under way. Here is our original reporting.

When it was finally over, John McEnroe shook hands with Mats Wilander and then fell into Arthur Ashe's arms. The United States Davis Cup team has been leaning on McEnroe for the last five years, and now it was time for McEnroe to lean on someone else.

After he and Ashe had embraced for half a minute, McEnroe summoned the energy to hurl his tennis racket toward the Checkerdome roof. He walked over to teammates Peter Fleming, Eliot Teltscher and Brian Gottfried and slapped hands triumphantly over their heads.

The match that McEnroe thought would never end was history after 6 hours 39 minutes and 79 games. The score was 9-7, 6-2, 15-17, 3-6, 8-6.

On a day that turned out more dramatically than anyone could have hoped or imagined, McEnroe carried the Americans past Sweden on Sunday in the fifth and deciding match of their Davis Cup quarterfinal.

The victory gave the defending champion United States a semifinal berth against the Aussies in Australia this fall. "At some point I thought this match would go on forever, and it was really frustrating," McEnroe said. "Believe me, when it's over, it's nice."

Only six matches in Davis Cup history had been longer in terms of number of games. Ashe, now the U.S. Davis Cup captain, and Christian Kunhke of West Germany set the record of 86 games in 1970. No record is kept for longest matches in terms of elapsed time, according to Ed Fabricius, director of communications for the U.S. Tennis Association.

The longest match of significance in. a major tennis event was the 22-24, 1-6, 16-14, 6-3, 11-9 victory by Pancho Gonzales over Charlie Pasarell in the opening round of Wimbledon in 1969. That 112-game match was played over two days.

But McEnroe's victory over the phenomenal 17-year-old Wilander was not only one of the longest matches of all time, it was one of the most exciting, largely because of all that was riding on the outcome. The importance of the match was diminished only because it was the decisive match in the quarterfinal round and not the final.

"The fifth set in the fifth match is what tennis is all about," said Ashe. "The only thing I can compare it with is the fifth set at Wimbledon. The fifth set separates the men from the boys, and somehow John came out on top."

For all of Wilander's insistence that he should not be compared to fellow Swede Bjorn Borg, a five-time Wimbledon champion, it was almost impossible not to after such a stirring performance.

"There are similarities, obviously," said McEnroe, whose battles with Borg in 1980 and 1981 have become legend. "But the guy's only 17. 1 said, 'If I lose to him, I'm really old.'"

Wilander, virtually emotionless in the heat of battle, walked straight to the interview area after he had lost and acted as if the match he had just played was like any other. He said he felt "nothing special" about the match.

"I did what I can," he said. Was he disappointed? "Of course I'm disappointed," he said. "You always should be disappointed if you lose."

