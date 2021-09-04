1987: A supermarket holdup becomes the worst mass killing in the history of the St. Louis Police Department

Seventeen police officers have been assigned to the case, under the direction of McCrary..

Police are seeking two men who are both described as being black, 30-35 years old and 5'8'' to 5'9'' tall. They are armed with at least one .38-caliber pistol and a pistol presumed to have been taken from the security guard.

One of the men is described as having a dark complexion with a scar 1-1 1/2 inches long on his right cheek and a short Afro hair style.

The second man is described as having a lighter complexion with acne scars and a thin build.

The men may have fled in a brown or gold 1977-79 Chevrolet Malibu or a light-colored compact. The car is described as being a four-door with white-wall tires and small hub caps. The body of the car is in good shape, police said.

Police said that area of Natural Bridge was usually busy on a Friday night and that some witnesses on the streets near the store might not have come forward. They asked that anyone who may have seen something call the homicide bureau at 444-5371.

The store is in a high crime area, police said.Authorities cordoned off the store, the adjacent sidewalk and two neighboring parking lots.