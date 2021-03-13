1988: Michael Jackson played his final show in St. Louis. Here's our review

Note: This article originally ran March 14, 1988. Michael Jackson was scheduled to play a show the following night, but it was cancelled due to sickness. He never played in St. Louis again.

When Michael Jackson is bad, he's very, very bad.

Or so thought the 19,000 people who jammed The Arena on Sunday night - and know that in today's talk, ''bad'' means ''good.'' The crowd erupted in the split second that the lights went dark. And the deafening roar escalated as banks of white lights, steam and throbbing guitars heralded the appearance of Jackson.

Wearing a silver shirt and black pants and jacket - his arms and legs encircled with black leather belts - Jackson burst into ''Starting Something'' - and started more than two hours of music, dance and drama punctuated with high-tech lights and special effects.

Feb. 27, 1999: The day the Arena came down The Arena was built in 1929 to be the home of livestock shows, but over the following 70 years, it hosted basketball, soccer, hockey, circuses…

Jackson showed no evidence of the cold that was reported to have been the cause for his postponing his appearance Saturday night and rescheduling it for Monday night.

He strutted, slinked, bumped, kicked, shimmied - and, yes, even moonwalked - his way around the stage. With each new twitch of his hips or thrust of his arm, the audience reacted with shrieks and shouts.