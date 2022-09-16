1989: Mizzou student Debbye Turner is crowned Miss America

Editor's note: On Sept. 16, 1989, Debbye Turner became the first Miss Missouri to win the title of Miss America. Here is our original coverage from that event.

Debbye Turner's coronation as Miss America came as anything but a surprise to her friends and teachers at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine.

In Columbia, she's known for her determination, intelligence and deep faith. ''And she's beautiful, of course,'' said Margaret Neimeyer, who was awed last year by Turner's presentation to students at Grant Elementary School in Columbia, where Neimeyer was principal until this fall.

''It was one of the most motivating talks I've ever heard,'' she said. ''Her message was that young people can do almost anything they want to if they are willing to work and stay in school.''

That theme was a fundamental element of Turner's presentation during the pageant, where she told judges that her mission would be ''motivating American youth to excellence.''

''And she believes what she's saying because she herself has worked hard to achieve what she has set forth as objectives,'' said Neimeyer, who met Turner through her husband, Ken Neimeyer, associate dean of the veterinary school.

Turner has finished her third year of that school's doctor of veterinary medicine program. She will complete her final year after her one-year reign as Miss America.

The Neimeyers said they were glued to their television sets late Saturday night, ''absolutely cheering all the way'' as contestants were eliminated one by one.

''Debbye is a good person,'' said Ken Neimeyer. ''She is down to earth, realistic, articulate and goal-oriented.''

He said she ''trained for this pageant like an Olympic athlete,'' rising at 4:30 a.m. to work out, then practicing her presentations and polishing her marimba routine.

''There was no doubt in her mind that her goal was to be Miss America,'' he said. ''I don't think she talked about it a lot, but she had a very big determination to do it.''

Turner lives just on the edge of campus, in a big, red-brick house she shares with eight other students, all members of the Maranatha Campus Ministries, an international gospel faith organization.

''She's an example of a leader,'' said roommate Janet Holman. ''From the time she was 16, she set her sights on Miss America and on being a veterinarian, and she pursued it.''

Turner, a native of Jonesboro, Ark., is a veteran of seven pageants; she placed as runner-up in two Miss Arkansas competitions. She is the first Miss Missouri to win the Miss America Pageant. Holman said that Turner's days were filled with studies, work and pageant competition in the statewide contests, but that she still found time to work with young children in Bible study.

Robert F. Kahrs, dean of the veterinary school, said he was ''proud and happy and a bit teary-eyed.

''Isn't it fantastic?'' he asked.

Turner served as a volunteer in veterinary clinics and worked at McDonald's to pay tuition bills while an undergraduate at the University of Arkansas, he said.

''She has an upbeat attitude, innate intelligence and a charming, amiable personality,'' said Kahrs. ''Put that with a work ethic, and you have someone who decides what she's going to do and then does it.

The crowning of Turner, who is black, showed that Americans are accepting blacks on a greater scale, said Ben Johnson, managing editor of the Columbia Missourian and the only black managing editor in Missouri of a non-minority newspaper.

Turner published part of a diary in the paper, which is owned by the university's journalism school but circulates throughout Columbia.

''There's no question that Miss Turner will represent this university, this city and her people with class,'' Johnson said. ''When you think about it, she's going to reach thousands of people . . . millions of people. For so many kids, she will be what they know about black people.''

