On Feb. 18, 2003, KMOX news woman Nan Wyatt was murdered in her home in Twin Oaks. Her husband pleaded guilty. He is in prison serving a life sentence.

Two days after Wyatt's death, Bill McClellan interviewed her husband about what had happened that night. Here is his column that followed.

Tom Erbland looked at me for only a moment, and then he put his head down. "I'm very sorry," he said. He started to cry. "I had the best wife, the best family. . . ."

A few minutes earlier, he had been arraigned in a St. Louis County courtroom for the murder of his wife, Nan Wyatt. He had sat in the prisoners' docket with his head buried in his hands. I had been unable to catch his eye, but after the arraignment, I asked an official at the county jail to see if Erbland would be willing to talk to me. Erbland agreed to do so. I was friends with his wife, and he and I had been together on several occasions.

"Were you drunk?" I asked him.

No, I had not been drinking, he said. Then he asked me to apologize for him to the journalists who worked with Wyatt on "Donnybrook," a discussion show on KETC. In fact, the last time I had seen Erbland was at a Christmas dinner with the other "Donnybrook" cast members.

"I stole Nan from everybody," he said. He was crying. "I stole her from Drake. She loved him so much." Drake is their only child. He turned 7 last week. "I stole Drake from her. She didn't deserve this."

I told Erbland that the police say the murder was premeditated. I asked if it was.

Yes, he said. I planned it, he said.

He said he bought the weapon - a .357-caliber Magnum handgun - in Maine in 1987. He was living in New Hampshire at the time. He told me he bought the gun intending to commit suicide, and went so far as to put the gun in his mouth. But he couldn't bring himself to pull the trigger, he said. That was almost 16 years ago, and he simply put the gun away. He never even fired it. It sat there for almost 16 years with that lone round in the cylinder. Then he said he decided to kill his wife, and Tuesday afterno on, about an hour before the murder, he put five more rounds in the cylinder.

"I tucked the gun in my jeans," he said, and he stood up and indicated that he had tucked the gun into the small of his back. He concealed it with his sweater, which he described as a Christmas present from his mother-in-law.

I asked if Wyatt knew he had a gun in the house. He nodded.

He told me that he had decided Tuesday morning to kill his wife, but that the plan had its beginnings about a week earlier. He said he had found Wyatt's private journal. It was in her purse on the floor.

"The house was really cluttery," he said. "That's my fault. I'm the one who's home all the time."

Erbland, who describes himself as a computer consultant, said he has not worked since July. Wyatt, of course, was a broadcaster for KMOX. She was also active in civic affairs.

"I decided I should read it," Erbland said. "There were things in there," he said, and his voice trailed off. "The marriage I thought I had. In my mind, in my heart. I don't know."

Wyatt had told friends that her marriage was crumbling. Erbland said he knew the marriage was failing, even before he read the journal. But there it was, somehow more official in written form.

Monday night, the night before the murder, he sought out the journal again. He knew where she kept it. He read the most recent entries. He said he had become enraged that his marriage was irretrievably broken. The next morning, he said, he decided to murder his wife.

He did not want his son home when he killed the boy's mother - the two were devoted to each other, Erbland said - so he sent the boy to a friend's house. But the friend and his parents left, and the boy came home. Then Wyatt came home. She and the boy came upstairs where Erbland was waiting. He sent the boy downstairs, he said, and asked Wyatt if he could talk to her.

"You know that Nan doesn't suffer fools," he said, "and she didn't suffer me. But she was willing to give me a few minutes to talk. I apologized to her. I said I was sorry for being so weak, such a weak man. And a fool. Had I not been a fool, I would have realized about the marriage, and I would have been the one to say, 'I want out.'

"She just nodded. She was sitting on the bed. I was standing up. She just nodded, and then, in Nan-style, she said something like, 'I've got stuff to do.'

I asked if Wyatt had seen the gun before he shot.

"Yes, she did. She was sitting on that bed facing me, and I pulled the gun out. She stood up and put her hand out. She said, 'You give me that gun!' She was strong. That's one thing I always loved about her. She was strong and forceful. Then she took a step toward me, and you know, it was this strong woman coming at me. I shot her."

I asked him how many times he shot her.

"Don't make me remember that," he said. He was crying again. He said that people don't realize what happens when you fire a gun into a person.

"She was a good person, a good wife. She didn't deserve this," he said. "She'd get up at 3:15 in the morning, and she was always out doing things in the community. She just wanted to be happy, and I stole that from her, and I stole that from her son. I deserve the death penalty for this."

I asked him why he didn't shoot himself.

"I wanted to kill myself," he said. "You know why I didn't? I'm a coward."

He said he wanted to apologize to everybody, especially to his son. He said he was haunted by the sense that the boy knew what had happened. The boy heard the shots, Erbland said, and came running up the stairs, wanting to know what had happened. Erbland told him that some furniture had fallen, and that they were going to go to the boy's grandmother's house. The boy wanted to know where his mother was, and Erbland told him she was cleaning up the broken furniture. Why would she do that? the boy asked.

"I dropped him off at his grandmother's house, and I forgot to hug him," Erbland said. He was crying again. "Maybe when I'm done, I can ask for God's forgiveness."