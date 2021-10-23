20 years ago the iPod entered our lives. Here was our first review

Special offer: Get our entire archive for $19.95 The Post-Dispatch Archive contains more than 4 million newspaper pages dating back to 1874

Plug in the iPod with the included firewire cable, and the music automatically begins to download. I loaded six CDs worth of music in about 90 seconds and barely made a dent in the memory.

If you add more music to your Mac or simply reorganize your music in iTunes 2, just plug the iPod back in and it will update to match.

The simply designed iPod sports just five buttons (and an on/off button is not one of them) and a scroll wheel that serves as navigational tool and volume control. A 2-inch-diagonal LCD screen displays the name of the song that is playing, along with the artist and album title. iPod features a hold button, a headphone jack and firewire port.

The included earbud-style headphones have gotten some bad feedback, but they felt comfortable to me.

The sound is not perfect, but it is pretty good. Another major advantage to all of the storage space is that you can download long files, such as radio shows.

And don't worry about taking the iPod along on a run. It includes 20 minutes of skip protection.

Of course, all is not perfect with Apple's first MP3 player. There is no belt clip included, and you most likely will want some sort of case to protect the back from scratches.