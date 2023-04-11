ST. LOUIS • In the years after the Civil War, the finest lodging downtown was the six-story Southern Hotel, at Fourth and Walnut streets. It took up most of the block where the Stadium East Garage stands today. Next door was Tony Faust's Oyster Bar, the city's best restaurant.

In those days, hotel fires were rightly to be dreaded. The Southern proudly claimed to have a new "annunciator," an early heat-sensing alarm.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on April 11, 1877, the first alarms were screams from guests and employees who saw flames climb the freight elevator from the basement. Most of the 300 guests escaped, but the whirling blaze killed 21 guests and workers and collapsed the Southern into a jagged, smoking pile. Among the dead were eight who jumped.

Fighting the fire gave St. Louis two genuine heroes.

The coroner's inquest made much of bungling delays in sounding an alarm — the annunciator finally rang as the fire raged — but many witnesses testified to the acrobatic bravery of firefighters Phelim O'Toole and Michael J. Hester, both Irish immigrants. Between them, they saved about 20 people, and they did so from the top rungs of wooden ladders that didn't quite reach the sixth floor.

To save servants trapped on the south side, firefighters on Faust's roof lashed together ladders and pushed upward to the fifth floor. Hester hooked a short extension ladder to a windowsill and reached the women. Said cook Mary Kennedy, "He came up like a bird flying in the air."

On the Fourth Street side, firefighters hand-cranked the telescoping ladders of their Skinner truck, an early hook-and-ladder. O'Toole reached the top rung with a rope and shouted to the trapped guests to lower a sheet. Clambering up the sheet, he lowered the people one by one with his rope to the ladder's top.

Servant Joanna Halpin called O'Toole "an angel sent for our deliverance."

Hester and O'Toole, cheered as heroes, went back to work. On July 6, 1880, O'Toole was killed when a fire extinguisher blew up in his hands at a small fire in an unoccupied house at 714 Locust Street. More than 20,000 people attended his burial in Calvary Cemetery. He was only 32.

Hester worked a full career and died in his home at 3033 Easton Avenue (now Martin Luther King Boulevard). He lived to 89 and was buried near O'Toole.

Hester, a bachelor, is almost forgotten. But O'Toole's descendants got into politics and real estate, and his name remains well-known. For more than a decade, the St. Louis Fire Department had a fireboat named the Phelim O'Toole.