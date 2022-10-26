21 years ago the iPod entered our lives. Here was our first review

On Oct. 23, 2001, Apple's Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPod at a news conference in Cupertino, Calif. Here was our original review.

It's rare that Apple owners have a chance to really make PC users envious. Well, eat your heart out, Bill Gates.

Apple has released an MP3 player that is easily the best thing to happen to the genre since Napster. The iPod looks great, sounds great and stores an insane amount of music. But there is a catch: It costs $399. Everyone I showed the machine to was instantly smitten with its looks and its intuitive functionality.

The front of the iPod is white and plastic to match the newer iBook notebook computers. The back is stainless steel, which looks great but attracts fingerprints and scratches.

Inside, the iPod holds 5 gigabytes worth of music (it also can be used as a portable hard drive), which translates roughly to 1,000 songs or 65 hours of music, depending which format you save files as. One charge of the internal battery will keep the thing playing for more than 10 hours.

Imagine storing your entire music collection on a machine that is barely bigger than a pack of cards and weights in at 6.5 ounces.

Using the iPod is as simple as loading your favorite music into the iTunes 2 program on your Mac, something most users are doing already. The program is available as a free download at apple.com and is included with the iPod.

Plug in the iPod with the included firewire cable, and the music automatically begins to download. I loaded six CDs worth of music in about 90 seconds and barely made a dent in the memory.

If you add more music to your Mac or simply reorganize your music in iTunes 2, just plug the iPod back in and it will update to match.

The simply designed iPod sports just five buttons (and an on/off button is not one of them) and a scroll wheel that serves as navigational tool and volume control. A 2-inch-diagonal LCD screen displays the name of the song that is playing, along with the artist and album title. iPod features a hold button, a headphone jack and firewire port.

The included earbud-style headphones have gotten some bad feedback, but they felt comfortable to me.

The sound is not perfect, but it is pretty good. Another major advantage to all of the storage space is that you can download long files, such as radio shows.

And don't worry about taking the iPod along on a run. It includes 20 minutes of skip protection.

Of course, all is not perfect with Apple's first MP3 player. There is no belt clip included, and you most likely will want some sort of case to protect the back from scratches.

Another problem is that price. While I would gladly pay $399 for an iPod, I want to feel comfortable throwing my MP3 player in my bag and taking it to the gym. The $399 price tag made me a bit reluctant.

It is also, alas, not for the PC, at least for now, meaning it will appeal only to the 5 percent of computer owners who have a Mac - not that I'm complaining.