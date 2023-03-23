This is a secret, so don't tell anyone. But stand in the cafeteria line at Beffa Brothers on Olive Street and look around. There's former U.S. Sen. Thomas Francis Eagleton in his usual spot, a table against the north wall, not far from the bar. Fourteen blocks to the east and four blocks south of where Eagleton sits, a high-rise federal court building is nearing completion. It'll be the largest courthouse in the country, and it'll be named after Eagleton.

Developer Leon Stauss, the man who saved the Fox Theatre, sits nearby.

Across the room-divider from Eagleton is a group of men from the U.S. attorney's office, led by the head man himself, Edward Dowd. To Dowd's right is one of his key prosecutorial pit bulls, the dogged Dean Hoag, a lawyer whose mother once said of him, "He's like spit on the griddle."

And in his regular chair, against the west wall, sits St. Louis Fire Chief Neil Svetanics, in full regalia. At a corner table is Archbishop Justin Rigali, eating macaroni and cheese.

A few tables to the south, closer to the steam-table line, is the now retired deputy chief of police, Lt. Col. James Hackett. He wears his trademark fedora and is meeting with a New York writer, Nick Tosches. Hackett was helping Tosches with a story for Vanity Fair on former St. Louisan Charles "Sonny" Liston, the late heavyweight boxing champion. Liston was well-represented in the rap-sheet files of the St. Louis Police Department.