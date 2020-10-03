25 years ago: O.J. Simpson found not guilty. Here's what Bill McClellan had to say

Fast forward now to Tuesday morning. In the hours leading to the announcement of the verdict, the battle lines seemed clearly drawn among those of us convinced of Simpson's guilt.

On one side were the cynics, who felt sure that a predominantly black jury would not convict a black superstar. On the other side were the idealists, who were confident that the jurors would rise above the defense team's pleas for racial solidarity.

As mentioned, I was one of the cynics. Dwight Warren, who prosecutes murder cases in St. Louis, was one of the idealists.

I based my argument on polls that have consistently shown that while a large majority of whites believe that Simpson is guilty, an equally large majority of blacks believe he's not.

Also, I could cite anecdotal evidence. Many blacks I know believe that there was reasonable doubt. This is a case that whites and blacks saw through different prisms.

The idealists had a different take.

The polls represent the views of people who have followed the case sporadically, they argued. The Simpson jurors have seen and heard all the evidence.