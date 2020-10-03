25 years ago: O.J. Simpson found not guilty. Here's what Bill McClellan had to say

On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. How big was the story? The Post-Dispatch printed a special Extra Edition and sent Bill McClellan to Los Angeles to cover part of the trial earlier. Here was McClellan's column after the verdict.
A YEAR AND A WEEK ago, I went to Los Angeles to write about the process of selecting a jury for the O.J. Simpson double murder case. As I arrived at the courthouse that first morning, I heard someone call my name. The voice belonged to Walter Richards, who had been a reporter for Channel 2 here before taking a similar job in Los Angeles.
Richards and his cameraman had a choice spot near the courthouse door, so I gratefully squeezed in with them to take in the spectacle.
Being a local TV guy, Richards was recognized by many of the courthouse regulars. Being a black guy, he had a special rapport with the courthouse regulars who were black.
A black woman deputy came up to him.
"You know O.J. didn't do it," she said to Richards. "Personally, I think it was Kato."
Kato? His blood wasn't found all over the crime scene.
At that moment, I decided that a predominantly black jury would not be able to convict Simpson.
Fast forward now to Tuesday morning. In the hours leading to the announcement of the verdict, the battle lines seemed clearly drawn among those of us convinced of Simpson's guilt.
On one side were the cynics, who felt sure that a predominantly black jury would not convict a black superstar. On the other side were the idealists, who were confident that the jurors would rise above the defense team's pleas for racial solidarity.
As mentioned, I was one of the cynics. Dwight Warren, who prosecutes murder cases in St. Louis, was one of the idealists.
I based my argument on polls that have consistently shown that while a large majority of whites believe that Simpson is guilty, an equally large majority of blacks believe he's not.
Also, I could cite anecdotal evidence. Many blacks I know believe that there was reasonable doubt. This is a case that whites and blacks saw through different prisms.
The idealists had a different take.
The polls represent the views of people who have followed the case sporadically, they argued. The Simpson jurors have seen and heard all the evidence.
"I work with juries all the time," Warren said. "And I can tell you, most jurors take their job very seriously. They try to do the right thing."
Did they this time? Was there really reasonable doubt?
Those questions can and will be argued for years, but far from the glitz of Los Angeles, the criminal justice system will plod along.
In fact, shortly after talking with me Tuesday, Prosecutor Warren began presenting the state's case against Bobby Madison.
This case, largely unnoted, presents a more realistic picture of the criminal justice system.
Warren began presenting his evidence in the morning and was almost finished by noon. Then the defense would have its turn, and the defense expected to finish by the end of the day.
Madison, incidentally, is charged with murder. He's accused of killing 17-year-old Anthony Cleaves in early August of 1994.
Cleaves was one of eight people reported shot in St. Louis in seven incidents that night.
There was no DNA, no gloves, no cap, no hair, no fibers, no bloody footprints, no limo driver to testify that Madison wasn't home at the time of the murder. Instead, there were three fellows of questionable repute who were on the street corner with Cleaves sometime after 1 a.m. on the fateful night.
Madison's defense was an alibi defense. Turns out he was the ninth person shot that night. Shortly after Cleaves was gunned down, Madison turned up in the emergency room. He claimed he was shot elsewhere.
Warren learned about this defense late last week. One of his three witnesses then came forward and said he had fired at Madison after Madison shot Cleaves.
Well, who knows?
As usual, the state will take its evidence - almost always incomplete and imperfect - and present it to the jury. The defense will argue reasonable doubt. Twelve well-meaning citizens will try to figure out the truth.
That's the way the system usually works.
Did it work that way in Los Angeles?
That depends, I suppose, on where you're coming from. From where I sit, the Simpson verdict was a big victory for the cynics.
Warren, by the way, heard about the Simpson verdict indirectly. He was in the judge's chambers at noon when the sounds of wild cheering from City Jail floated through the open window.
And why not? Virtually all of the fellows in the jail know that the state has less evidence against them than the prosecutors had against O.J. Simpson.
