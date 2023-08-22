On August 22, 1982, catcher Glenn Brummer pulled off one of the most incredible plays in Cardinals history. Here's Rick Hummel's original story from that day.

Keith Hernandez sat In a glazed state of wonderment. "I thought I had seen it all." he said. "I have not seen it all."

"I'll probably never see that again in my career. Stealing home plate with two strikes and two outs . . . I'll never see that again."

Hernandez was as overcome as everyone else in Busch Stadium Sunday and that covers 46,827 paying spectators, both managers, the third-base coach and all the other players on both teams when Glenn Brummer stole home with two outs and two strikes on David Green, giving the Cardinals a 5-4 victory in 12 innings over the San Francisco Giants.

Glenn Brummer is a catcher for the Cardinals, about once a month anyway. Before getting a single to lead off the 12th, he had not had a hit since July 16 and only one since June 19.

He plays normally only when Manager Whitey Herzog is about to run out of players, as he did Sunday, when Dane Iorg became a father for the fifth time and spent the day at the hospital.

"I never would have thought that I'd steal home in my career," said Brummer. "It's like a dream come true that a catcher would try to steal home for the St. Louis Cardinals or anybody else to win a ballgame."

Herzog sanctions such a play "we tell them that if they think they can can make it, to go ahead, but trying to steal home with two outs and a 1-2 count violates most, if not all, unwritten rules of baseball."

"A hitter has got to protect the strike zone. You've got to give your hitter a chance to swing the bat with two strikes," said Tom Herr, who has stolen home twice himself. "It was just one of those plays. It was an unexpected thing and an unexpected guy to do it."

Given Herzog's bold use of suicide squeezes, one would have thought he had choreographed this mad dash, also. But the manager said, "Nobody knew he was coming. I didn't, either."

Brummer's second stolen base of the season, after the Cardinals had loaded the bases on his hit, one by Willie McGee (his fourth) and Ozzle Smith's infield chopper, was the dessert for a 4-hour 1-minute main course as the Cardinals remained two games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League's Eastern Division. For the third straight time, the Giants and Cardinals played to a one-run decision. In fact, all six games on this home stand have been decided by one run.

The Cardinals, who started fast every game, outscored the Giants, 16-2, before the fifth inning in the three games. After the fifth, the Giants outscored the Cardinals, 16-4. But two of those Cardinals runs came Sunday, one when Ken Oberkfell dramatically tied the game with a two-out double in the ninth inning and the other by Brummer.

Not unexpectedly, the Giants offered a wild argument at game's end. Their main point was that the pitch to Green might well have been strike three, in which case it wouldn't have mattered if Brummer had scored.

"If it's strike three, it's no run," said home plate umpire Dave Pallone. But Pallone, who, according to a television replay, stepped to the left of the plate to make his decision, said he called the pitch from lefthander Gary Lavelle a ball and that catcher Milt May hadn't disputed that issue.

"May asked me if the guy had gotten under the tag," Pallone said. The rest of the Giants, led by Manager Frank Robinson and pitching coach Don McMahon "were arguing that I hadn't called the pitch. I called it a ball," Pallone reaffirmed.

"(Expletive)," said Robinson.

"He hasn't called anything," Robinson said. "He wasn't even behind the plate when the ball got to the plate. He didn't call a ball. He didn't call anything. He's a liar."

May said: "Today is over with. I just want to think about tomorrow. That's all I want to say about it."

Herzog said frankly that the pitch looked like a strike to him but that May had received it before it crossed the strike zone.

"How can it be a strike if it never gets to the plate?" Herzog said.

Hernandez was so intrigued that he called his father in San Francisco, where he had watched the game on television. "He said it was a strike," Hernandez related. "He said May set up outside, stepped up and never reached out."

But Hernandez said he could understand an umpire's confusion on the play. "He had a vapor lock," Hernandez said. "He was just as surprised as anybody in the ballpark."

Let us take you now to that twilight ride of Glenn Brummer. There was no "one if by land, two if by sea." There were no signs at all, as third-base coach Chuck Hiller was as flabbergasted as anyone.

"I mentioned to him after a couple of pitches that the pitcher wasn't paying any attention to me," said Brummer. "I don't know what he said. He didn't exactly say no. He didn't exactly say yes, either. He didn't know what to say."

"I was thinking about it all the time but I didn't want to tip it off. I took my normal lead on three of the pitches. On the second and third pitch, I noticed there was a lot of high leg kick in his stretch. If he has a high leg kick, he's taking some time to get rid of the ball. I got to a certain point where I knew they were not going to pick me off. I think I was 30 feet off. I just kept edging, edging. Slowly, slowly. When he stretched, I just went."

It was the first time Brummer had ever tried to steal home.

Why?

"I was the winning run, 12th inning. Why play another inning?"

Green alertly picked up Brummer just in time. "He was so close. I had to get out of the way. He almost broke my ankle." The pitch, said Green, was not a hittable one. "A slider away. No way I could reach it," he said.

For whatever reason, Brummer said he had not even considered that Green might level him.

"It doesn't really matter that he swings," said Brummer. "It's unusual, maybe, to steal home with two strikes but that never came into my mind."

Hiller, a veteran third-base coach, said: "With two strikes, I've never seen that done before. He (Brummer) asked me about it and I said when the pitcher is stretching, it's pretty hard."

Hiller obviously did not offer a ringing endorsement but it worked.

In the Giants' 10th, Brummer's aggressiveness had put him into trouble.

With a runner at second and no one out, Joe Morgan hit a pop foul between third and home. Pitcher Jim Kaat waved to third baseman Julio Gonzalez to make the catch, which the latter was prepared to do until Brummer ran into him, forcing the ball to flutter to the ground while Gonzalez, Brummer and Kaat all lunged for it. Morgan then struck out, however.

Brummer admitted he had heard Kaat calling Gonzalez's name. "But I didn't know where Gonzalez was," said Brummer. "I'm still going for the ball. It's better to be aggressive than not aggressive."

Herzog doesn't hide his appreciation for Brummer, who overcame a devastating knee injury suffered in 1979.

"He's the best third-string catcher I've ever seen," Herzog said. "He warms up 97 pitchers every night. Kaat is out here at 3 throwing every day. The rest of these guys are here at 4 and when Brummer's supposed to be hitting, he's catching them. You've got to have a '27 Yankees team if you don't have room for that guy."

Brummer smiled at the one-more-time discussion of his game-winning play. "Now," he said with a wink, "you know anything can happen."