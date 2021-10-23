41 years ago: 'It looked like a slaughterhouse in there' Coverage of the Pope's Cafeteria slayings

The witness said that the car did not appear to be fleeing, but drove at a normal speed from the shopping center, at the intersection of Manchester Road and Interstate 270.

"We're relatively certain that there was no forced entry," said Slaten. But he would not speculate on how the killers gained entry. He said police assume more than one person was involved.

At the back of the cafeteria is a heavy fire door. Employees told police they customarily enter in the morning by pushing a button beside the door. When the bell rings inside, they said, the manager pushes another button in his office that unlocks the door. The manager cannot see the door from his desk, they said.

Slaten said killers might have entered this way. "There were no indications that anyone was in the cafeteria all night," said Slaten.

Police said this afternoon that the three women were supposed to be at work at 8 a.m. but evidently had all arrived early. Staten said a safe In the office was open.

He said there were no bills in the cash drawers, although coins were scattered on the floor.

The victims apparently were shot as they stood and they fell on one another. Their hands were not tied, police said. The three women were wearing their cafeteria uniforms.