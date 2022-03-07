44 tons of steel. 15,000 volts of current. The Standard sign at Clayton and Skinker lights up in 1932

A directional landmark for most St. Louisans — “get off the highway at the big Amoco sign” — the 40-foot advertisement has towered since 1932 above a gas station at Clayton Road and South Skinker Avenue.

The first sign touted “Standard Red Crown” products. A new sign erected in 1959 advertised “Standard.” In the early 1970s, it was modified to read “Amoco.”

Here's how the Post-Dispatch first reported on the sign on March 6, 1932.

Illuminated for the first time last week, the Standard Oil Co. again has one of the largest signs in the city, replacing the one at Skinker and Clayton, which was junked last year. Two circles are placed back to back and are 40 feet in diameter, with an area of 2,500 square feet of porcelain enamel face.

On these faces, set in designs of the Service and Red Crown ethyl trade-mark, are 4,500 10-watt lamps and 2,300 feet of Neon tubing. It takes about 15,000 volts of current to illuminate this Neon tubing and, to step up the regular 110-volt current to 15,000 volts necessary for the tubing, 55 transformers are used.

There are 87 separate electrical circuits on the sign with about five miles of wire. Various parts of the sign alternately flash on at different intervals, necessitating the use of a large control board in the greasing building.

The operation of the flasher is visible through the 30 mercury flasher tubes unit on the control board. The use of these tubes saves space. Also on the control board is a watt hour recording meter, which shows the current consumption of the sign at all times.

This sign and the service station uses as much current as does an average town of 1,000 people.

To handle this electrical load, a private sub-station was installed in the building. The top of the sign is about 70 feet above the ground.

Forty-four tons of steel were used in the substructure and superstructure of the sign, indicating to what extent safety factors were taken into consideration. In addition, about 7 tons of sheet metal were used in covering the faces and sides of the drum.

