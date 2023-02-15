On Feb. 15, 1978, St. Louis native Leon Spinks pulled one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, snatching the heavyweight boxing title away from Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas.
“In the capital of gambling, there had been no official odds posted on such a possibility. It would have been tantamount to Poland beating Germany in World War II or to the cost of living receding.”
It was just the eight bout of Spinks' pro boxing career.
Looking back: The night Leon Spinks shocked the world
