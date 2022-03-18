50 years ago: A grisly night at Cousin Hugo's

On March 18, 1972, one of the mostly grisly crimes in St. Louis history occurred at the Maplewood bar Cousin Hugo's.

Five robbers wielding a knife and a shotgun killed two people, including an off-duty Crestwood police detective, and injured two others and a pet dog. They might have killed everyone in the place, had they not fled when a patrol car passed by.

The officer in the car had planned to warn the bar it was open past legal hours, but a dispatcher called him away.

"You had all those people killed for no good reason," recalled Robert Lowery Sr., who was head of the major case squad.

"That police officer was off duty in the bar, and they found his badge when they searched people. They said, 'Look, we've got a pig here.' Then they put a shotgun to his head and fired."

Here is our original coverage:

Warrants charging first-degree murder were issued Saturday against four men accused of killing two persons and seriously wounding two others earlier Saturday in a robbery at a Maplewood tavern.

The four were accused of entering Cousin Hugo's, a tavern at 3233 Laclede Station Road, Maplewood, at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday and wantonly shooting and stabbing.

One of those killed was a Crestwood police officer who had just gone off duty and stopped at the tavern.

Maj. Robert Lowery, of the Major Case Squad, which investigated the incident, said, "I can describe it as the worst murder I've ever seen, and I've handled a good many in my time."

At a press conference, Lowery repeatedly emphasized that the violence was unprovoked. He said that neither the victim nor other persons in the tavern had said or done anything to anger the robbers. He noted that the robbers even stabbed a dog that was in the tavern. It was reported that the animal, which was not killed, had not growled or attacked the intruders. At least $400 was taken from the cash register in the tavern and from customers and employees.

There were several women in the tavern. Lowery said the four men entered the tavern about five minutes before closing-time and announced a holdup. They were armed with a shotgun, a revolver and knives. No exchange of words took place between the robbers and tavern occupants except for obscenities uttered by the four men.

Everyone in the tavern was ordered to lie face down on the floor. Lowery said one of the robbers jumped over the bar and without provocation stabbed Mrs. Saundra Clemens, the barmaid, in the abdomen. He then took money from the register.

Killed in the shooting and stabbing were Detective John Gallino, 36 years old, of the Crestwood Police Department, and John C. Hagerty, 39, of 719 Yeatman Avenue, Webster Groves. Hagerty was stabbed to death and Gallino was killed with a shotgun. Hagerty was a chemist, employed at Sherwood Medical Industries, Inc. Like Gallino, he was a customer in the tavern.

There were about 30 customers in the tavern at the time of the robbery.