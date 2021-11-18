Editors note: On Nov. 18, 1971, The Hill neighborhood celebrated a state decision to build an overpass over Highway 44 that linked sections that had been divided by the highway's construction. The community offered to give the federal government $50,000 to build the overpass, and although the offer wasn't accepted, it got front-page publicity in the Washington Post. Here is our original coverage.

Church bells rang on the Hill last night to celebrate word that an overpass at Edwards Avenue would be built over Interstate 44.

But while residents of the Hill, a predominantly Italian neighborhood, were happy, some persons in Compton Heights were angry because a plea to eliminate an 1-44 overpass at Compton Avenue was rejected.

Word of the switch in plans for the Hill and the decision to stay with existing plans at Compton was given by the Missouri Highway Commission in Jefferson City. Federal and state officials who worked to get approval of the Edwards overpass appeared destined to be faced with the question of why they could not accommodate Compton Heights if they could help the Hill.

William G. Phillips, attorney for the Compton Heights residents, was so upset this morning that he would not discuss the situation. But Alderman Joseph W. Martino (Dem.), Eighth Ward, said he was certain that yesterday's rejection by the State Highway Commission of the Compton Heights request "is not the end of the line."

Martino said the Compton Heights residents would do everything that the Hill residents did to get their Edwards overpass.

"We're going to bring pressure in Washington to see what can be done. We're going to do our darndest," Martino said.

The Hill obtained the intercession of Secretary of Transportation John A. Volpe, Senators Thomas F. Eagleton and Stuart Symington and Representative Leonor K. Sullivan. Martino said the Compton' Heights group would go see the same persons.

Hill residents wanted the Edwards overpass added to 1-44 plans to prevent about 150 homes in the community from being isolated. The Compton Heights group wants the Compton overpass eliminated to prevent the spread of blight into its community. The Compton Heights group obtained the support of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for eliminating the overpass, but the Federal Highway Administration would not allow it. It said it was too late to change plans for the highway.

When Phillips went before the State Highway Commission yesterday, Jack Stapleton Sr., commission chairman, told him: "This commission can do nothing more for you. Our hands are tied. You can get the Senators in Washington to get you a hearing with Volpe (but) there is nothing we can do."

The response yesterday to a delegation from the Hill was quite different. Minutes before the Hill group made its presentation, Robert N. Hunter, chief highway engineer, received a call from a federal official saying that a plan had been approved for an Edwards overpass. The overpass will not be precisely at Edwards. It is to be a few hundred feet to the west of where Edwards would meet I-44 so that I-44 does not have to be dug much deeper than planned.

Last night at 9 o'clock, the bells of St. Ambrose Catholic Church began ringing. "It was a sign of joy. The people knew what it was," the Rev. Sal Polizzi, assistant pastor of the church, said. "We are sure this came down from Volpe," Father Polizzi said.

"We had been getting a deaf ear from Jefferson City before."

Father Polizzi is one of the leaders of the Hill' group that conducted a long campaign, for the overpass. Last week, when Volpe was in St. Louis at a Republican fund-raising dinner, Father Polizzi made a personal appeal to him. Volpe, who is of Italian descent, exchanged warm greetings in Italian with Father Polizzi and told him he would do everything he could to accommodate the Hill. Alderman Martino, referring to this relationship, said today, obviously with tongue in cheek, that "it's too bad my name isn't Italian."