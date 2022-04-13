 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

75 years ago, St. Louis discovered its first taste of pizza

  • 0

Amadeo Fiore is widely credited with bringing pizza to St. Louis at his pizzeria that he opened at 204 North Sarah in the basement of the Melrose Apartments near the end of World War II. On April 13, 1947, the Post-Dispatch ran this feature introducing Fiore's work to the world.

Pizza 1

PIZZA, an Italian dish ranking in popularity with spaghetti and ravioli in the East, is a newcomer in St. Louis.

It is part pie, part hot sandwich, and a restaurant where it is baked is called a pizzeria (peetser-ee-ah). Pizza may be served as a luncheon dish, a snack, or as the hot hors d'oeuvre at a cocktail party.

Amadeo Fiore, proprietor of the Melrose Cafe and Pizzeria, prepares pizza with a rich yeast dough base. On a flat, round piece of the dough he spreads tomato sauce seasoned with basil known also as oregano. A layer of thinly sliced Provolone, a cheese similar in taste to Swiss or Gruyere, tops the sauce and is in turn topped with strips of anchovies, pitted olives, ground, seasoned pork and beef. Grated cheese and olive oil are sprinkled liberally over all and the pizza is baked in a moderate oven (350 degrees) for 30 minutes.

People are also reading…

To make the tomato sauce, fry lightly two tablespoons finely chopped onion and one clove minced garlic in two tablespoons olive oil. Thin one can tomato paste with an equal amount of water and add to mixture in skillet along with one teaspoon basil, and one-half teaspoon salt. Simmer for one-half hour and stir frequently to prevent burning.

Pizza 3
Pizza 4
0 Comments

Tags

Dive into hometown history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Council Chair Rita Days addresses criticism of her handling of rec center project

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News