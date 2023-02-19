On Feb. 19, 1948, Eero Saarinen's high, gleaming "Gateway to the West was chosen as the winning design for the St. Louis riverfront. It was immediately exalted by critics, including this review from the New York Times, printed in the Post-Dispatch.

Our world, it has often been charged, is incapable, of symbolism and grandeur. When our architects build monuments, so the argument goes, they turn to the obelisks of the Egyptians or the triumphal arches and domed temples of the Romans, or create such trivia as the World's Fair trylon and perisphere.

The shortage of contemporary monuments which convincingly express the ideas to which they were dedicated has tended, in fact, to bring commemorative memorials into disfavor. Many of those who argue for "living" monuments useful structures such as swimming pools and auditoriums do so because they fear pompous, empty gestures as the only alternative. There are, of course, a few modern monuments Eero Saarinen which are exceptions.

There are those which were built by the Germans after World War I, memorials to their defeated dead - simple, forthright interpretations of basic tomb shapes, starkly accented with such symbols as helmets.

Fitting and Impressive

In another direction are those monuments whose form is based on engineering devices, raised beyond function into esthetic significance.

With contemporary thinking grounded both in ethical concepts of the useful as the good and in reverence for science and function, architects have had little opportunity to design monuments whose sole function is to inspire. That they have rarely built successful ones in, therefore, perhaps not their fault. But it is true.

Now comes one more design by way of refutation. Finnish-born Eero Saarinen of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and his associates have just won the $40,000 first prize in the $225,000 competition for the. Jefferson National Expansion Memorial in St. Louis. Their conception, symbolizing the "Gateway to the West" a modern monument, fitting, beautiful and impressive.

It is, however, only the a symbolic part of a large "living" memorial, the focal point, of the park and recreational buildings which will constitute the memorial, commemorating Jefferson, the Louisiana Purchase and the spirit which impelled pioneers westward.

The Saarinen plan envisages that most of the area will be so densely covered with trees that it will be a forest-like park, a green retreat from the tension of the downtown city. Within clearings will be an open campfire theater, a frontier village and the dignified Old French Cathedral of 1834.

It is on the levee that the architects have placed the great arch and the restaurants and historic museums, hoping to recapture the busy, picturesque days when showboats docked there.

Not Like Mussolini's

The arch, of course, dominates. It is a parabola - a form first used in our time by the engineer Freyssinct for the dirigible hangar at Orly, France. Pictures of the ribbed steel skeleton of this hangar under construction in 1916 were widely known, and the image of the great curve against the sky impressed itself on many architects. A semi-circular arch for a Fascist monument only appears parabolic in perspective in a poster version.

Here its symbolism is direct and convincing. Large in scale, the arch does not dwarf the other structures and its form is sympathetic with the courthouse dome which it frames. It has a simplicity which should guarantee timeliness: yet the audacious engineering, the material, and the implications of science in the choice of this curve make it wholly contemporary. It seems, indeed, an esthetic transformation of such functional creations as bridges and dams in which, to date, modern architecture has achieved its greatest perfection.

Art and the People

A long arcade makes a transition between the levels of the levee and the forest elope, and it is here the historic events will be commemorated in painting and sculpture. By placing these in email courts off the arcade, the architects have provided for an intimate relation between art and people, for the spectator can stroll along or sit beneath the projecting roof of the arcade and examine one group after another at his leisure.

Although it may be modified with elements from the runner-up projects, the plan of the Saarinen Associates has made a real contribution to modern architecture. The arch will stand as a noble symbolic monument. The groupings of the buildings and relations between old and new architecture are harmonious a slum area made into a gracious park.