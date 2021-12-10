A groundbreaking moment creates a showcase hospital for Black St. Louisans

Among those who spoke briefly was Mrs. Homer G. Phillips, widow of a Black lawyer who had campaigned tirelessly in 1923 to win the original bond issue. Phillips had been shot to death in 1931 while waiting for a streetcar on Delmar Boulevard. Two teens, including the son of a disgruntled client, were acquitted of his murder. The Board of Aldermen voted to name the new hospital in his memory.

Aided by federal Depression-fighting money, the $3.1 million hospital opened in 1937. The city closed old No. 2, at 2945 Lawton Avenue, and moved patients and the nursing school to "Homer G." The new, seven-story hospital was a towering symbol of pride for Blacks in St. Louis.

The early 1970s brought the first serious stirrings at City Hall to close Homer G. and consolidate care at City Hospital. Black political leaders blocked the idea each time, but hospital costs kept rising.

When Mayor Jim Conway finally acted on July 30, 1979, to reduce Homer G. to an emergency room and clinic, protesters gathered to block the moving vans. After three tense weeks, the last patients were moved to City Hospital on Aug. 17, 1979. Black anger contributed to Conway's defeat two years later.