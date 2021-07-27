A Look Back • 1877 railroad strike paralyzed city, spread to foundries, canneries, docks and more

ST. LOUIS • The summer of 1877 simmered in the fourth year of a depression. When the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad cut pay another 10 percent, outraged depot workers in Martinsburg, W.Va., stopped the trains.

Their wildcat strike spread quickly along other railroads, turning violent in Baltimore and Pittsburgh. It reached the bustling yards of East St. Louis on Sunday, July 22.

E.L. Jones, track superintendent on the Eads Bridge, told workers to man the switches. Strike leader Jack Benson stepped forward and said, "We allow no men to work for wages."

They stopped all freight, allowing only passenger and mail trains, which the railroads soon halted on their own. Strikers marched across the bridge to St. Louis in a prairie fire of resistance.

At the outdoor Lucas Market, at present-day Tucker Boulevard and Olive Street, the small socialist Workingmen's Party hustled together a rally Monday night. Thousands of sympathetic workers turned out for fiery speeches in English and German. That Wednesday, they marched through the city with a band that played the "Marseillaise," anthem of the French Revolution. They encircled the Four Courts Building, at Tucker and Clark Street, where nervous police manned cannon inside the gallows yard.