A Look Back • 1950s expressway gave a taste of a bigger system to come

ST. LOUIS • In the late 1940s, the city's only freeway was the Oakland Express Highway along Forest Park, from Skinker Boulevard to Vandeventer Avenue. Car ownership was growing quickly, and motorists clamored for relief from downtown gridlock.

Progress in concrete began with the short-lived Third Street Highway, called the Interregional, from Washington Avenue at the Eads Bridge south to Gravois Avenue and 12th (Tucker) Boulevard. Only 2.3 miles long, it took seven years to build. A turf-minded state senator got the Legislature to delay it. Condemnation lawsuits in crowded neighborhoods consumed more time. Some of the buildings in the way dated to the 1840s.

When the $13 million Interregional opened on Oct. 15, 1955, there was no ribbon-cutting. Everyone was tired of talk.

But commuters liked it. The six-lane highway reduced drive time between downtown and Gravois to five minutes, a 10-minute savings. Pointlessly short by today's standards, the Interregional gave commuters a taste for a real superhighway system.