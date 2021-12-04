A Look Back • A racist defense helps Jack Daniel’s nephew beat a murder charge in 1924

ST. LOUIS • Lem Motlow moved part of the family distillery here when Tennessee adopted prohibition in 1910. After the booze ban went national, the Jack Daniel’s inventory near Vandeventer Avenue figured into one of the wackiest capers of the dry years.

There was an ugly epilogue to that strange crime. A drunken Motlow shot and killed a conductor on a passenger train in 1924 and beat the murder charge through a crudely racist, and high-priced, defense strategy.

It began with the “milking” case. Under Prohibition, liquor already distilled was to be kept under guard and used only as prescription medicine. Nonetheless, in August 1923, well-connected thieves were able to deftly siphon away 893 barrels of Jack Daniel’s whiskey — “milking” it through hidden hose out of the warehouse at 3960 Duncan Avenue.

Motlow, nephew of the original Jack Daniel, was among the indicted.

On March 17, 1924, after a visit here for a brief court appearance, Motlow had drinks with friends before heading to Union Station. He stumbled unsteadily onto the Louisville & Nashville night train for the trip home to Tennessee.