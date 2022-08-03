A Look Back at Hop Alley, St. Louis' small but busy Chinatown

ST. LOUIS • A last pot of won ton soup simmered at the Asia Cafe. Workers carried away the pans of bean sprouts growing in the dank basement. Then nothing was left of the city’s small Chinatown, known as Hop Alley.

“I was born in this building. It’s home and I don’t want to leave,” said Annie Leong, who ran the restaurant with her stepfather, Nin Young. “I think some of the older Chinese people will be lost when they are forced to move out.”

The Asia Cafe, at 722 Market Street, closed on Aug. 1, 1965, to make way for the land-clearance project that created the first Busch Stadium downtown and related developments. The restaurant was the last business standing in the old district, once home to laundries, groceries, a few restaurants and many of the Chinese-Americans who worked in them.

Through its century of existence, the district remained small. Most of its businesses and dwellings were within or near the block bounded by Seventh, Market, Eighth and Walnut streets. (It’s now the site of the distinctive but vacant General American Life building.)[Editor's note: At the time this was written, the General American Life Building was vacant; it is now an office for Spire Inc.]

It had been an ethnic enclave since shortly after the Civil War, when about 250 Chinese immigrants moved here from California, many after helping to cut the transcontinental railroad through the Sierras. They moved into tenements and boarding houses facing a narrow alley that ran between Market and Walnut. Its name was Hop Alley, for reasons lost to time. It stuck as the nickname for the small ethnic district.

The federal Chinese Exclusion Act act of 1882, which barred Chinese immigration until World War II, help keep St. Louis’ Chinatown small. For decades, its population was estimated in the low hundreds. Most of the men worked in laundries, both in Chinatown and elsewhere in the city. Its relatively few restaurants mainly served laundry workers, not adventurous locals of European heritage.

The On Leong Merchants and Laborers Association was the primary social organization, and its president was known as “the mayor of Chinatown.” In the early decades, spotty newspaper attention ran to stories about Chinese New Year celebrations and occasional raids upon seedy Hop Alley opium dens, which were patronized by members of all races. An article in 1936 referred to the alley as “dark, sinister and mysterious.”

More prosperous Chinese-Americans moved to other neighborhoods, even if their businesses were in Chinatown. The workers, especially the unmarried men, remained in crowded Chinatown apartments. A private school on Eighth Street emphasized Chinese language and culture, but leaders expressed a common lament among immigrant parents.

“Many children are forgetting how to write their own language,” said Charles Quin, president of the merchants association, in 1952.

By the time St. Louis leaders began corralling land for the new stadium, the Hop Alley population had dwindled to about 30 elderly men in the laundry trade. They scattered with their employers, who already had moved to new addresses.