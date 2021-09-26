 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at St. Louis's brief experiment with legalized prostitution
0 comments

A look back at St. Louis's brief experiment with legalized prostitution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Social Evil Hospital

The Social Evil Hospital, opened in 1873 at Arsenal Street and Sublette Avenue to treat prostitutes who had contracted venereal disease. In 1870, St. Louis adopted an ordinance requiring brothels and prostitutes to obtain licenses, and for prostitutes to submit to medical examinations. The city abandoned its social experiment in 1874. The hospital later became known as the Female Hospital and was demolished in 1914. The site is Sublette Park. Image courtesy Missouri History Museum

During the Civil War, St. Louis was filled with soldiers and the brothels they kept busy. Afterward, civic leaders tried to reduce prostitution and the spread of disease by putting it under police supervision.

Borrowing ideas from Paris, the City Council adopted a "social evil ordinance" in March 1870. It required prostitutes and brothels to obtain operating licenses. Working girls had to submit to medical exams to screen for venereal disease.

To treat infected prostitutes, the city built the Social Evil Hospital at Arsenal Street and Sublette Avenue, near the domed St. Louis County mental asylum (part of which stands today). It opened ion Sept. 26, 1872.

Many prostitutes, especially street walkers, never bothered to register, and the number of licenses fell by half during the second year of operation. Reformers, led by Unitarian Rev. William Greenleaf Eliot, protested that the ordinance didn't curb prostitution, gave police corrupting leverage and included no sanctions against men who patronized prostitutes.

Almond Street prostitution

A depiction of prostitution on Almond Street, which ran five blocks west from the riverfront a block north of Poplar Street. St. Louis tried to control prostitution during the 1870s by requiring brothels and prostitutes to obtain city licenses. Image: Tour of St. Louis

The ancient trade had many faces. Girls from the city's poorest neighborhoods worked the streets roughly where America's Center is now. High-class bordellos operated openly, including Kate Clarke's boarding house at Sixth Street near Chestnut Street. Clarke reputedly had been the wife or mistress during the Civil War of William Quantrill, notorious Rebel bushwacker, who was killed in 1865.

The city formally ended its experiment in April 1874. The Social Evil Hospital became the Female Hospital, tending to venereal disease and unmarried expectant mothers.

The city demolished the building in 1914. The site is part of Sublette Park.

Clabber Alley

A drawing of a scene in Clabber Alley, a notorious section of St. Louis' slums during the late 1800s. It ran between Sixth and Seventh streets, from Franklin Avenue north to Biddle Street. It symbolized the wretchedness of poverty during the Gilded Age. The Edward Jones Dome was built upon a section of old Clabber Alley. Image: Tour of St. Louis

Tim O'Neil is a reporter at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Contact him at 314-340-8132 or toneil@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A new Futsal court was dedicated at Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News