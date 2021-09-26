A look back at St. Louis's brief experiment with legalized prostitution

During the Civil War, St. Louis was filled with soldiers and the brothels they kept busy. Afterward, civic leaders tried to reduce prostitution and the spread of disease by putting it under police supervision.

Borrowing ideas from Paris, the City Council adopted a "social evil ordinance" in March 1870. It required prostitutes and brothels to obtain operating licenses. Working girls had to submit to medical exams to screen for venereal disease.

To treat infected prostitutes, the city built the Social Evil Hospital at Arsenal Street and Sublette Avenue, near the domed St. Louis County mental asylum (part of which stands today). It opened ion Sept. 26, 1872.

Many prostitutes, especially street walkers, never bothered to register, and the number of licenses fell by half during the second year of operation. Reformers, led by Unitarian Rev. William Greenleaf Eliot, protested that the ordinance didn't curb prostitution, gave police corrupting leverage and included no sanctions against men who patronized prostitutes.