A Look Back • Big Mound in St. Louis, legacy of a lost culture, leveled in 1869

ST. LOUIS • “Men are digging on every side. And what should have been purchased by the city and preserved inviolate will soon be known only in location tradition.”

So wrote the Daily Missouri Democrat, a local newspaper, on Nov. 8, 1868, on the fate of Big Mound, the largest of a cluster of earthen formations left by a long-departed Native American culture. The mounds were north of the city’s main business district, on the rise overlooking the Mississippi River.

Big Mound, at today’s North Broadway and Mound Street, was 319 feet long, 158 feet wide and 34 feet high. Its flat top provided a panorama of river and city. It was a landmark for steamboat pilots and inspired one of St. Louis’ first nicknames — Mound City, a term that once graced dozens of names of businesses and associations.

What the formations didn’t get was respect. Some people built homes on them. In 1833, the city hollowed out Little Mound, at Third and O’Fallon streets, for a water reservoir. A steam engine pumped water from the river.

In 1844, the Field & Vandeventer lumber company built a two-story reception building atop Big Mound “with an extensive and beautiful view.” Called Mound Pavilion, it flopped as an attraction and burned in 1848.