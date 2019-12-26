A look back • Confederate spy goes to the gallows in St. Louis in 1864
A look back • Confederate spy goes to the gallows in St. Louis in 1864

  
James Morgan Utz

James Morgan Utz, who grew up on a farm in present-day Hazelwood, was hanged for being a Confederate spy on Dec. 26, 1864, at the old St. Louis County Jail, Chestnut and Sixth streets. Utz was 23 years old. He is buried in Fee Fee Cemetery in Bridgeton. (Missouri Sons of Confederate Veterans)

MANCHESTER • Confederate agent James Morgan Utz's wagon clattered toward the Meramec River with a hidden stash of medicine and secret messages. Utz hoped to contact Gen. Sterling Price's army, which was pressing north toward St. Louis.

Utz, 23, had grown up on a farm in present-day Hazelwood and was a Confederate soldier until his capture in 1862. Returning home, he became a spy. He was driving west on Sept. 25, 1864, when Union cavalrymen stopped him near the village of Manchester. They hauled him to the Gratiot Street Prison, the jail for secessionists in St. Louis.

Soldiers nervously prowled the countryside around St. Louis because Price's push from Arkansas, begun Sept. 19, had thrown the local Union leadership into a dither. "The Invader in Missouri!" shouted a headline in the Missouri Democrat, a pro-Union St. Louis newspaper that blamed Price for the "apprehensions of many good citizens and the foolish hopes of some traitors."

GUERRILLA WARFARE

Price, a former Missouri governor, had joined the Confederacy shortly after the Civil War began in 1861. His advance with 12,000 soldiers was the first major strategic Confederate presence in Missouri in two years, despite the nasty guerrilla war that ravaged so much of the state.

Look Back: 1861 state convention

Sterling Price, governor of Missouri from 1853 to 1857, was a slaveholder from Keytesville, Mo., in the same Little Dixie area along the Missouri River that was home to Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson. (Missouri History Museum)

As Utz packed medicine for the invaders, Union Gen. Thomas Ewing gathered troops at Fort Davidson, a vulnerable earthwork near Pilot Knob, terminus of the Iron Mountain Railroad 90 miles south of St. Louis. On Sept. 27, Ewing's force of 1,400 held off repeated Confederate attacks. That night, his army slipped away and exploded the fort's magazine.

Look Back

A drawing of the Battle of Pilot Knob on Sept. 27, 1864, with Fort Davidson in the center. The fort was considered vulnerable to artillery fire from the nearby ridges. The view in the drawing is from Pilot Knob, a high point east of the battlefield. (Mountain Echo, Ironton, Mo.)

Price kept moving north but decided against attacking St. Louis. Some of his cavalrymen burned railroad property in De Soto, Pacific and Union. In Pacific, they also took boots from Theodore Belfer's store and "a heavy stock of liquors" from William Manthy's tavern. The main army turned toward Jefferson City.

Its closest encounter to St. Louis was at the Cheltenham post office, on Manchester Road just west of today's Hampton Avenue. Postmaster Augustus Muegge said four Confederate horsemen asked him which side he was on and threatened to kill him. Shielded by his wife, Muegge fled out the back door.

Look Back

The family of Augustus Muegge, circa 1870, at his post office and store in Cheltenham, a community on Manchester Avenue just west of the city St. Louis. Muegge is seated third from right. The building was at today's Manchester and Dale avenues, west of Hampton Avenue. Muegge told Union authorities that four Confederate horsemen arrived at the post office on Sept. 29, 1864, demanded to know which side he supported in the war and threatened his life before riding away. Assuming the horsemen were part of Gen. Sterling Price's army, the encounter at the Cheltenham post office was the closest Confederate soldiers got to St. Louis. (Missouri Historical Society)

CONVICTED OF SPYING

In St. Louis, members of the Order of American Knights, a secret pro-Southern organization, heard about Price heading west and decided not to rise up. Price was defeated near Kansas City. A military court found Utz guilty of spying and condemned him to hang.

His family was prominent locally and appealed to President Abraham Lincoln to spare his life. But Lincoln's pardon came too late. Utz went to the gallows of the St. Louis County Jail, Chestnut and Sixth streets, at midday on Dec. 26, 1864. His last words: "I have nothing to say, only that I desire my person to be turned over to my friends."

He is buried in Fee Fee Cemetery in Bridgeton.

