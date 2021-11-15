A Look Back • How a Rat became a stool pigeon in a notorious St. Louis trial

Natty in a blue suit and tan shoes, Renard told of death threats and how his "lips were unsealed by the ingratitude." He said he had cut no deals with the feds.

"I'm no angel, but I intend to lead an honest life after I do my seven," Renard said. "I'm man enough to take my medicine."

He testified against 10 Rats, including William "Dinty" Colbeck, the boss since Willie Egan, the founder's brother, was murdered in 1921. Another was chief hit-man David "Chippy" Robinson. Renard said he didn't take part in the mail-truck heist but said he discussed it with Colbeck and others at their hangout, the Maxwelton Club, on St. Charles Rock Road at Pennsylvania Avenue. Renard said that's where he saw some of the loot.

Colbeck testified that he knew Renard. But the robbery? "Don't know nothing about it," he said.

After three jurors stalled almost three days for acquittal, Judge Charles Faris declared a mistrial Nov 7. Renard then took a witness stand in Quincy, Ill., and described how he and other gangsters snatched a Consolidated Coal Co. payroll just after it was dropped off by the Wabash Railroad. On Nov. 14, Colbeck, Robinson and four others were convicted and got 25 years each.