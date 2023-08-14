ST. LOUIS • In August 1942, U.S. Marines landed on Guadalcanal. The Germans were grinding toward Stalingrad. Back home in the "Arsenal of Democracy," many booming war factories refused to hire black Americans.

Two years earlier, A. Philip Randolph, leader of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and a national civil rights figure, had threatened a march on Washington, as the surge in defense work was lifting America from the Depression. President Franklin D. Roosevelt responded with an order in June 1941 barring discrimination in defense plants. Not enough employers paid attention. By summer 1942, a frustrated Randolph was on the road calling for blacks to demand their share of work.

On Friday, Aug. 14, 1942, he spoke to more than 9,000 people in the old St. Louis Municipal Auditorium (site of the Scottrade Center). Randolph said Roosevelt's effort "fell far short of our expectations." The rally continued for five hours.

Theodore McNeal of St. Louis, an organizer for Randolph's union and a rally leader, riveted the crowd with his words.

"We resent the Jim Crow setup in the armed forces and war industry and treatment branding us as second-class citizens," McNeal shouted to a standing ovation. "We pledge ourselves to fight against the Axis powers and at the same time dedicate our efforts to burying American Jim Crowism in the same grave as the Axis dictators."

The gathering quickly inspired a march on one of the recalcitrant war plants.

Carter Carburetor Corp., at 2840 North Spring Avenue, next to old Sportsman's Park, employed 2,700 people making artillery-shell fuses and carburetors for military vehicles. It wouldn't hire blacks for production jobs, or even meet with McNeal's committee.

On Aug. 28, McNeal led 400 people on a peaceful march to the plant. Walking in single file behind an American flag, the protesters carried signs saying, "Fight the Axis — Don't fight us," and, "Let's practice Democracy as we preach it."

McNeal told reporters, "All we want to do is keep our problem before the people. The conscience of the people will do the rest."

Not quickly enough. Two years later, a federal agency accused Carter and seven other major local war industries of discriminating against blacks.

In 1960, McNeal became the first black elected to the Missouri Senate, where he helped pass the state's first fair-employment law. He later served as president of the St. Louis Police Board and died in 1982. Randolph finally got his March on Washington in 1963, immortalized by the speech by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1984, Carter Carburetor laid off the last of its integrated workforce and closed.