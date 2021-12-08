A Look Back • Jack Daniel's distillery in St. Louis was target of crime during Prohibition

In 1910, the Jack Daniel Distilling Co. fled newly "dry" Tennessee to make its bourbon in St. Louis.
When Prohibition went nationwide 10 years later, the company's inventory could only be sold as a prescription drug. The era's pandemic corruption included many phony prescriptions for medicinal swigs.
At the Jack Daniel's building here at 3960 Duncan Avenue, federal inspectors guarded nearly 1,000 barrels of whiskey. It was much too tempting to be left unmolested.
On the night of Dec. 8, 1922, three masked men surrounded government agent Walter Eason at a side door. "If you yell or ever testify against us, you'll be bumped off," a gunman told Eason, who was shoved into the basement with fellow guards. They heard the sounds of men stacking boxes and trucks departing.
All told, 16 barrels and 118 cases of bourbon disappeared. Although no one was arrested, suspicion pointed to Egan's Rats, notorious local gangsters.
The building on Duncan, southwest of St. Louis University, holds a special place in local Prohibition lore. In August 1923, well-connected crooks methodically siphoned bourbon through 150 feet of hose to waiting trucks. They drained 893 barrels, refilling them with water and vinegar, and left one barrel untouched for inspections. The inattentive inspector assigned to the address was William J. Kinney, brother of a state senator and ally of Egan's Rats.
One month later, two new inspectors took a snort from a tampered barrel. Their distasteful discovery led to a sensational grand jury investigation of what became known as the "whiskey milking case." Among those targeted was Lemuel Motlow, nephew of the late Jasper "Jack" Daniel. Motlow had just sold his controlling interest in the stash on Duncan.
On March 17, 1924, a drunken Motlow shot and killed a railroad conductor as their train pulled out of Union Station. Two months later, Motlow and a host of people, including Kinney and former St. Louis circuit clerk Nat Goldstein, were indicted in the milking caper.
In December 1924, Motlow went on trial downtown for murder. His seven lawyers produced a blatantly racist defense that pitted a prominent white Southerner's honor against the testimony of a black porter. It worked.
"We didn't believe the Negro," said jury foreman Frederick Smith.
Kinney, Goldstein and 21 others were convicted in the milking case one year later in Indianapolis, where the case was sent on a change of venue. En route to prison in Leavenworth, Kan., they were cheered at Union Station by 4,000 friends. Motlow never went on trial.
After Prohibition ended in 1933, Jack Daniel's moved back to Lynchburg, Tenn. Its building on Duncan was razed in 2005.