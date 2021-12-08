A Look Back • Jack Daniel's distillery in St. Louis was target of crime during Prohibition

One month later, two new inspectors took a snort from a tampered barrel. Their distasteful discovery led to a sensational grand jury investigation of what became known as the "whiskey milking case." Among those targeted was Lemuel Motlow, nephew of the late Jasper "Jack" Daniel. Motlow had just sold his controlling interest in the stash on Duncan.

On March 17, 1924, a drunken Motlow shot and killed a railroad conductor as their train pulled out of Union Station. Two months later, Motlow and a host of people, including Kinney and former St. Louis circuit clerk Nat Goldstein, were indicted in the milking caper.

In December 1924, Motlow went on trial downtown for murder. His seven lawyers produced a blatantly racist defense that pitted a prominent white Southerner's honor against the testimony of a black porter. It worked.

"We didn't believe the Negro," said jury foreman Frederick Smith.

Kinney, Goldstein and 21 others were convicted in the milking case one year later in Indianapolis, where the case was sent on a change of venue. En route to prison in Leavenworth, Kan., they were cheered at Union Station by 4,000 friends. Motlow never went on trial.

After Prohibition ended in 1933, Jack Daniel's moved back to Lynchburg, Tenn. Its building on Duncan was razed in 2005.