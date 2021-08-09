A Look Back • Mother weeps as 'Little Chloroformer' goes to gallows in St. Louis in 1888

Death was poisoning by chloroform, an anesthetic purchased by "Dr. Maxwell."

Brooks made it to Auckland, New Zealand, where police were waiting on the dock to arrest him. His flight already was an international news story.

Two St. Louis detectives fetched him from Auckland. Mobs of curious people met their train at the old Union Depot on 12th Street (Tucker Boulevard). He was taken to a cell in the Four Courts Building, at Clark and 11th streets.

Brooks' lengthy trial in 1886 was a sensation, covered stenographically by the newspapers. Brooks testified he tried to treat his friend for a "private disease" and accidentally used too much chloroform.

Weeping on the witness stand, Brooks said he fled because, "I was in a strange land, a stranger."

He was found guilty and condemned. His parents, Samuel and Hannah Brooks, traveled here to plead for his life. Great Britain asked for clemency. Gov. Morehouse was unmoved.

Hannah Brooks was still in St. Louis on Aug. 10 when her son was hanged at the Four Courts. From the gallows, Brooks said only, "Goodbye." More the 200 witnesses jammed the enclosed yard. Fifty police officers kept a surging crowd in the street.