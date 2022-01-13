A Look Back • Out-of-work women occupy aldermanic gallery during Depression

ST. LOUIS • On Christmas Eve 1938, the local Works Progress Administration office laid off 1,100 women, most of them widows or mothers whose husbands had deserted them. The boss said the state welfare program could pick them up.

By then, the federal agency known as the WPA had become the bull's-eye of attacks on President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, and Congress was in a budget-cutting mood. The agency had 33,000 people on its payroll in the St. Louis area, building the sloped banks of River Des Peres, pouring sidewalks in Kirkwood and typing government paperwork.

Critics called it make-work, if there was any work involved at all.

For the women, the issue was more stark. The WPA paid $42 a month, but state welfare provided $30 monthly for a woman with two children. And the state system already was overwhelmed by applications for relief.

On Jan. 11, 1939, about two dozen former WPA women spent the night outside the state welfare office at 2221 Locust Street, hoping to get interviews. They kept a fire in a wash tub.