A Look Back • Out-of-work women occupy aldermanic gallery during Depression

ST. LOUIS • On Christmas Eve 1938, the local Works Progress Administration office laid off 1,100 women, most of them widows or mothers whose husbands had deserted them. The boss said the state welfare program could pick them up.
By then, the federal agency known as the WPA had become the bull's-eye of attacks on President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, and Congress was in a budget-cutting mood. The agency had 33,000 people on its payroll in the St. Louis area, building the sloped banks of River Des Peres, pouring sidewalks in Kirkwood and typing government paperwork.
Critics called it make-work, if there was any work involved at all.
For the women, the issue was more stark. The WPA paid $42 a month, but state welfare provided $30 monthly for a woman with two children. And the state system already was overwhelmed by applications for relief.
On Jan. 11, 1939, about two dozen former WPA women spent the night outside the state welfare office at 2221 Locust Street, hoping to get interviews. They kept a fire in a wash tub.
"The days are coming in which they will say, ‘Blessed are the barren,'" said Elizabeth Thomas, quoting the Bible as she waited on the sidewalk. She lived at 2816A Burd Avenue with her elderly parents and 11-year-old daughter.
The cry arose to fight City Hall. On Jan. 13, more than 70 women marched inside City Hall, filled the gallery in the aldermanic chamber and glared down at the aldermen in session. Their leader, Helen McKinney of 4625 Enright Avenue, was allowed to speak during a recess.
"We have been laid off and there is no help for us at the relief station," she said. "We must have food and rent. A lot of us are being evicted."
After aldermen voted to ask for state help, McKinney shouted, "We are not satisfied." To her friends, she said, "Just sit tight, girls."
The women vowed to remain inside City Hall. Sit-ins were numerous during the Great Depression but few were conducted entirely by women.
City Hall watchmen took a hard line, refusing to pass along a food basket. In the cramped gallery, demonstrators couldn't sleep. They prayed and sang "Silent Night." Black demonstrators taught the whites traditional spirituals.
At noon Jan. 14, police Capt. Albert Wetzel moved in with 30 officers. The weary 42 holdouts resisted, then surrendered. Nobody was arrested.
A small delegation tried to meet the next week with Gov. Lloyd Stark in Jefferson City but made do seeing an underling. By Jan. 27, harried state case workers had interviewed half of the 1,100.
As WPA layoffs continued, their story drifted away.
