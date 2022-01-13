 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Look Back • Out-of-work women occupy aldermanic gallery during Depression
0 comments
A look back

A Look Back • Out-of-work women occupy aldermanic gallery during Depression

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Look Back

Laid-off former WPA workers and their children march outside the Missouri Social Security Commission office, at 2221 Locust Street, on Feb. 7, 1939, in support of some of the 1,100 mothers who had been laid off just before Christmas 1938. (Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS • On Christmas Eve 1938, the local Works Progress Administration office laid off 1,100 women, most of them widows or mothers whose husbands had deserted them. The boss said the state welfare program could pick them up.

By then, the federal agency known as the WPA had become the bull's-eye of attacks on President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, and Congress was in a budget-cutting mood. The agency had 33,000 people on its payroll in the St. Louis area, building the sloped banks of River Des Peres, pouring sidewalks in Kirkwood and typing government paperwork.

Critics called it make-work, if there was any work involved at all.

For the women, the issue was more stark. The WPA paid $42 a month, but state welfare provided $30 monthly for a woman with two children. And the state system already was overwhelmed by applications for relief.

On Jan. 11, 1939, about two dozen former WPA women spent the night outside the state welfare office at 2221 Locust Street, hoping to get interviews. They kept a fire in a wash tub.

"The days are coming in which they will say, ‘Blessed are the barren,'" said Elizabeth Thomas, quoting the Bible as she waited on the sidewalk. She lived at 2816A Burd Avenue with her elderly parents and 11-year-old daughter.

The cry arose to fight City Hall. On Jan. 13, more than 70 women marched inside City Hall, filled the gallery in the aldermanic chamber and glared down at the aldermen in session. Their leader, Helen McKinney of 4625 Enright Avenue, was allowed to speak during a recess.

"We have been laid off and there is no help for us at the relief station," she said. "We must have food and rent. A lot of us are being evicted."

After aldermen voted to ask for state help, McKinney shouted, "We are not satisfied." To her friends, she said, "Just sit tight, girls."

Jobless line up looking for work

Jobless people line up on Jan. 12, 1938, outside the Social Security Commission building, 2221 Locust Street, after an announcement that the federal Works Progress Administration would be hiring. After the unemployment rate reached 24.9 percent in 1933, the worst of the Great Depression, it fell slowly for the next three years. But it rose again in 1938 to 19 percent. (Post-Dispatch)

The women vowed to remain inside City Hall. Sit-ins were numerous during the Great Depression but few were conducted entirely by women.

City Hall watchmen took a hard line, refusing to pass along a food basket. In the cramped gallery, demonstrators couldn't sleep. They prayed and sang "Silent Night." Black demonstrators taught the whites traditional spirituals.

At noon Jan. 14, police Capt. Albert Wetzel moved in with 30 officers. The weary 42 holdouts resisted, then surrendered. Nobody was arrested.

A small delegation tried to meet the next week with Gov. Lloyd Stark in Jefferson City but made do seeing an underling. By Jan. 27, harried state case workers had interviewed half of the 1,100.

As WPA layoffs continued, their story drifted away.

Rally at City Hall, 1936

Members of the American Workers Union, a local organization of unemployed, gather outside City Hall on May 12, 1936, as their leaders meet inside with Mayor Bernard Dickmann and an official with the federal Works Progress Administration. The incident that inspired the march was the removal of about 14,000 people from relief rolls on grounds that they were "employable." Post-Dispatch file photo

Read more stories from Tim O'Neil's Look Back series.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Investment in alternative policing strategies helped drop homicide number, says mayor

Dive into hometown history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News