A Look Back • People of good will brought cheer to underprivileged kids in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • They were known as orphans, crippled children or just underprivileged kids. They lived in orphanages and hospital wards.
Their homes were places like the St. Domenico Italian Orphans Home, the German Protestant Orphans Home, the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home or the Children’s Home Society. They were patients in the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children on Kingshighway Avenue or the children’s ward of City Hospital.
They wanted a good Christmas, just like kids living in snug family homes, often just a block or so away from their institutional metal-frame beds.
Since World War II, medical miracles and sweeping changes in social policy have greatly reduced the number and size of places where children are kept, for lack of a better term. Polio, once a scourge of childhood, is a rarity in advanced countries. Most traditional orphanages closed as organizations emphasized foster care. Widening prosperity and longer lifespans for parents also meant fewer homeless kids.
But when the orphanages and wards for children with disabilities were full, people of good will offered expressions of Christmas cheer. Service organizations, charities and church groups visited the children or took them downtown to the department stores. There were presents, songs, turkey dinners and time with Santa Claus.
The kids got new footballs, used toys repaired by city firefighters and dolls sewn by Girl Scouts. But some of their requests were heart-rending. In 1937, a 13-year-old girl at the Children’s Home Society, 4427 Margaretta Avenue, received the gift of false teeth. Hers had fallen out due to malnutrition, and she was too ashamed to attend school.
There were big public events. The Post-Dispatch sponsored a Christmas Festival annually at the St. Louis Coliseum, at Washington and Jefferson avenues, until 1932, when the newspaper joined a general Depression-era relief program. The effort eventually morphed into the current 100 Neediest Cases campaign.
In 1930, the Traffic Club of St. Louis, a transportation group, held its annual Christmas dinner for 300 poor children at the Hotel Jefferson downtown. The newspaper said the kids “were from homes where Christmas cheer is likely to be scant this year.” The St. Louis Police Department sponsored an event in 1949 for 2,300 kids in the Police Academy gymnasium, where Cardinals players Marty Marion and Joe Garagiola joined Yankees catcher Yogi Berra at the microphone.
“Everybody happy?” Berra blurted. The kids shouted in affirmation.
For years, Famous-Barr and other downtown stores hosted visits with Santa for children with disabilities. Newspapers ran photographs of children in bulky wheelchairs and on crutches laughing with magicians’ tricks.
For kids who couldn’t get around, service organizations provided cab rides so they could see the elaborate displays in the sidewalk windows.
Vaccines may have checked polio, but there is still yearning in troubled young faces. Hospitals and social agencies may have new roles in kids’ lives, but Santa still visits with gifts from good people.