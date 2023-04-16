ST. LOUIS • The new Planetarium gave a grand show of stars and galaxies that was splashed across its high domed ceiling by a strange 8,000-pound gizmo called a star projector. The machine was the latest marvel in an age when space was king.

It was 17 feet tall, looked like a black bug and created constellations through 199 small lenses, which were lighted by two 1,000-watt bulbs and aimed by 42 whirling internal motors. The projector cost $175,000, almost one-sixth of the total to complete the hyperboloid building in Forest Park. Local architect Gyo Obata designed the sweeping concrete landmark.

The star projector beamed its first show on April 16, 1963. A few people complained of a lack of headrests for its 408 seats, but lines kept forming for more star shows.

The Planetarium opened one month before astronaut Gordon Cooper became the first American to spend more than a day in space, circling Earth 22 times in the Mercury craft called Faith 7. St. Louisans bubbled with pride that McDonnell Aircraft Co. built the tiny spacecraft. Americans were bent on beating the Soviets to the moon. Looking skyward was in vogue.

There had been talk of a planetarium here since at least the 1930s, when Mayor Bernard F. Dickmann suggested including one in vague plans to transform the city's dingy riverfront. In 1955, voters approved $1 million for one through an ambitious $110 million bond issue. Other cities had planetariums, but St. Louis' would be the first built with tax money.

James S. McDonnell, the aircraft company's founder, donated $200,000 to cover an overrun. The donation was his first to a building that soon would bear his name.

Crowds waned during the 1970s, after the Apollo astronauts had hopped, driven and golfed on the moon. But in April 1983, voters enabled merging the Planetarium and the old Museum of Science and Natural History in Clayton into the St. Louis Science Center, and the facility is popular once again.

A second major renovation of the Planetarium in 2001 included a new, bigger star-show dome. School groups and families now lie on mats to gaze upward at the spinning show. The third-generation star projector, the Zeiss Mark IX Universarium, cost $3.5 million.