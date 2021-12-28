A Look Back • Returning WWII vets picketed City Hall to protest the tight housing market

The St. Louis Veterans Committee on Housing and Jobs was formed on Dec. 14 and began pressing the Board of Aldermen for an emergency change in the zoning ordinance. The committee wanted to allow homeowners in neighborhoods zoned residential to rent rooms to boarders until the crisis passed. Neighborhoods zoned for rooming houses already were full.

Kaufmann endorsed the idea, but the aldermen went on Christmas break without taking action. On Dec. 28, 1945, more than 20 veterans and wives picketed City Hall.

“They knew when the war ended that the veterans would come home, but nothing was done about it,” said committee chairman George Londa, a married former sailor. “One day is a lot of time for a man who has no roof over his head.”

They met Kaufmann, who promised to keep trying. The veterans’ demand collided with another cherished American sentiment — maintaining property values. The city Plan Commission and the Council on Civic Needs, the latter an alliance of business and neighborhood associations, opposed the change, warning it would be hard to undo.

The committee returned to the streets with handbills. On Jan. 31, as veterans peered down from the gallery, aldermen unanimously amended the ordinance.