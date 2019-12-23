A Look Back • St. Louis Christmas carolers have sung out for more than 100 years

ST. LOUIS • A candle in the window was the signal for strolling carolers to sing a Christmas song.
The first singers visited a few streets in the city's West End on Christmas Eve, stopping at households with the glowing welcomes. Children collected donations of coins, clanging in tin cups.
The Children's Aid Society, helpers of orphans and poor children, organized its first carolers in 1911 along such fashionable streets as Cabanne, Kingsbury and Berlin (renamed Pershing during World War I). Tradition says the first collections raised $50.
Two years later, the caroling had spread to Compton Heights, the Tower Grove neighborhood and along Virginia Avenue in Carondelet. William H. Danforth, founder of Ralston-Purina Co., formed one of the original groups on his street, Kingsbury Place, with help from fellow members of Pilgrim Congregational Church.
In 1924, area leaders founded the Community Chest (now United Way) and discouraged separate fundraisers by member organizations, such as the Christian Aid Society. Thus was born the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association, headed for the next 31 years by the singing Danforth himself.
World's Fair workers grabbed folding chairs and rode them down Art Hill after a snow storm on Jan. 8, 1905, and a St. Louis tradition was born.
Participation grew quickly. Church groups, choirs, police quartets and glee clubs at public and private schools went caroling for donations every Christmas season. They sang in workplaces, department stores, Union Station and hotels, on downtown corners and in neighborhoods. In 1929, less than two months after the stock market crashed, carolers collected $6,246.
In 1933, when unemployment was nearly 25 percent, their take fell to $5,860. But the singing continued with verve. Carolers raised $13,051 for Christmas 1941, three weeks after America entered World War II.
By war's end, the choir of Rosati-Kain High School was almost assured a picture in the newspapers for its annual caroling through City Hall. (Mayors loved the photo op.) The Christmas Carols Association sponsored annual poster contests for schoolchildren. Caroling groups gathered every December at the St. Louis Coliseum, at Jefferson and Washington avenues, and later at the Arena near Forest Park, for big, jolly jam sessions. Radio and TV stations carried the cheer live.
Sadly, participation has faded in recent decades. Harried shoppers are far more likely to hear canned tunes by the Jackson Five or the Chipmunks than the voices of live carolers. In 2010, about 425 caroling groups raised $50,000, an average collection during the mid-1960s. The money went to 42 local children's charities.
But they're still out there, caroling from cul-de-sacs to airport concourses. Donald Danforth III, association chairman, continues his family's unbroken leadership of an effort that has raised more than $2.7 million since 1924.