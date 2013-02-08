A Look Back • St. Louis crowds gather for first regular TV broadcast in 1947

During that first broadcast, announcers modified the script to read a news wire bulletin about a U.S. Supreme Court case. Pro wrestler Bill Longson demonstrated the “airplane spin,” using station special events director Frank Eschen as the airplane. The broadcast ended with an infomercial on the wonders of meat for every meal.

KSD-TV signed off with promises to return Monday afternoon and announcing ambitious plans for 25 hours of broadcasting in the first week.

What Garagolia told viewers that day is lost to history, but the Post-Dispatch said 400 new “receivers” — TVs — were available at local retailers, with more on the way. The Famous-Barr appliance department was crowded each day during the broadcasts.

KSD-TV’s studio was at 1111 Olive Street, in the Post-Dispatch building. It was the video child of KSD-AM, the newspaper’s radio station, and the Post-Dispatch proudly declared itself the nation’s only newspaper with a TV station.

KSD-TV soon was televising boxing matches, fashion shows, call-in news quizzes and baseball games, both Cardinals and Browns. It added programs at night. By summer, weekday broadcasts ran seven hours beginning at 3 p.m. A few shows even ran on Sundays.