A Look Back • St. Louis hosts convention in 1869 in pitch to become nation's capital

ST. LOUIS • In the burst of westward growth during the 19th century, it seemed that almost every town with a printing press was declaring itself the next Alexandria, Rome or Paris.

Logan Uriah Reavis, publisher of the St. Louis Daily Press, was this city’s most exuberant tub-thumper in the boom years after the Civil War. He called St. Louis “the Babylon of the New World ... on the banks of the great Mississippi.”

His newspaper didn’t last, but he was the champion of a movement to relocate the nation’s capital from Washington to the Mississippi valley, which he called “the great vitalizing heart of the Republic.” Reavis claimed to know the perfect spot and recommended dismantling the White House and newly completed Capitol for reassembly in St. Louis.

Henry T. Blow, a prominent local businessman, offered to donate 500 acres in the Carondelet area for a transplanted federal government. A St. Louis congressman filed legislation to move the capitol.