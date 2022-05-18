A Look Back • The day the Golden Eagle steamboat sank in 1947

An aerial view of the striken Golden Eagle at Grand Tower Island in the Mississippi River on May 19, 1947. The steamboat had left the St. Louis levee two days before a seven-day round trip to and from Nashville, Tenn. (Edward J. Burkhardt/Post-Dispatch)
The crippled Golden Eagle settled and listing in the Mississippi River at Grand Tower Island after sunrise on May 18, 1947. The steamboat sank shortly after it struck submerged rocks at 2:20 a.m. All 91 passengers and crew members reached the island by gangplank, and were rescued later that day by a towboat. (Post-Dispatch)
The Golden Eagle moored on the St. Louis riverfront in May 1946. It didn't run for several years during World War II because wartime supply restrictions blocked needed upgrades to the boilers. The coal-burning steamboat was on a trip to Nasvhille, Tenn., via the Ohio and Cumberland rivers, when it sank at Grand Tower Island 80 miles below St. Louis on May 18, 1947. (Post-Dispatch)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews dismantle the wreck of the Golden Eagle on May 28, 1947, to eliminate its hazard to river navigation. (Post-Dispatch)
The Golden Eagle heads downstream at St. Louis on May 14, 1940. To the left are the smokestacks of the Union Electric Co. plant at Cahokia. (Post-Dispatch)
Capt. William H. "Buck" Leyhe of St. Louis at the wheel of the Golden Eagle steamboat in April 1939. Leyhe's father and uncle established the Eagle Packet Co., and Leyhe began working on the Mississippi River when he was 18. He was company president for many years and sold the company in 1946. He was a passenger aboard the Golden Eagle, the company's last steamboat, when it sank near Tower Island in the Mississippi River on May 18, 1947. Among its owners on that day was Herman Pott, St. Louis boatbuilder. Leyhe died in 1956 in St. Louis at 83. (Post-Dispatch)
Retired Capt. William "Buck" Leyhe, who had sold Eagle Packet Co. the year before, waits for rescue on Grand Tower Island after the Golden Eagle sank. He was a passenger on its trip to Nashville, Tenn. (Post-Dispatch)
Passengers pass time on Grand Tower Island until they were picked up by a passing towboat. (Post-Dispatch)
Ruth Ferris, assistant curator at the Missouri Historical Society (now the History Museum), displays the steering wheel in the Golden Eagle pilot house as it went on display in the museum on May 2, 1962. It was part of the museum's River Room. (Lloyd Spainhower/Post-Dispatch)
Capt. Nathan Smith of Normandy, Mo., the pilot of the Golden Eagle when it sank on May 18, 1947, as he prepared to testify two days later at a Coast Guard hearing on the accident in downtown St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch)
GRAND TOWER, ILL. • It was the first trip of the season for the Golden Eagle, an antique steamboat with twin stacks, gingerbread woodwork and a splashing sternwheel. Its dining room was graced with chandeliers and red carpet. A tall mirror glistened behind the walnut bar.
The early morning of May 18, 1947, was dark but quiet, the Mississippi River 10 feet below flood stage. The Golden Eagle was bound for Nashville, Tenn., from its St. Louis home via the Ohio and Cumberland rivers. Most of its 91 passengers and crew were asleep.
Capt. Nathan Smith eased the coal-burning steamer downstream through a narrow bend 80 miles below St. Louis.
"It won't move!" Smith shouted at 2:20 a.m., suddenly unable to turn the steering wheel. He ordered the engines reversed, but the drifting boat smacked into submerged rocks near Grand Tower Island, opening a gash on its port (left) side.
The collision startled Marga Sachse, a passenger from St. Louis, who said she "felt a jar, and the ship lurched."
Regaining control, Smith wheeled toward the island and shoved the bow against the bank as the boat listed to port. Crew members roused passengers and swung a gangplank onto land.
Among other St. Louisans along for the ride was Capt. William "Buck" Lehye, who sold the Golden Eagle one year before, and Mrs. Frank Lind, a lifelong fancier of steamboat travel. It was her 82nd birthday.
Everyone escaped to the muddy, isolated safety of Grand Tower Island. A crew member fished liquor bottles from the half-flooded bar. Mrs. Lind's birthday cake was lost, but fellow evacuees serenaded her as morning sun warmed their island refuge.
A passing towboat gave them a lift back to Grand Island, Ill., where they boarded buses for the trip home. The Golden Eagle's new St. Louis-based owners left it to the river's mercy.
The steamboat business always had been a risky affair. From 1817 to 1871, about 5,600 people died on Mississippi River wrecks of all sorts, including burst boilers, collisions and fires. By that standard, the loss of the Golden Eagle was a minor event.
Only six years before, it had foundered in the river near Chester, Ill., with one crew member lost.
But it was the last trace of St. Louis' own Eagle Packet Co., which Leyhe's father and uncle founded shortly before the Civil War, when the downtown levee was crowded with steamboats. Its sister craft included the Spread Eagle and the Bald Eagle. It was the last wooden-hulled passenger boat to travel the Mississippi.
Golden Eagle's pilot house was salvaged. The Missouri History Museum displayed it from 1962 to 1996 and preserves it in storage.
Students tour the pilot house of the Golden Eagle on display at the U.S. Army Engineers base at the foot of Arsenal Street on Jan. 4, 1948. The Missouri History Museum had it on display from 1962 to 1996, and preserves it in storage. (Post-Dispatch)
