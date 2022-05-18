A Look Back • The day the Golden Eagle steamboat sank in 1947

GRAND TOWER, ILL. • It was the first trip of the season for the Golden Eagle, an antique steamboat with twin stacks, gingerbread woodwork and a splashing sternwheel. Its dining room was graced with chandeliers and red carpet. A tall mirror glistened behind the walnut bar.

The early morning of May 18, 1947, was dark but quiet, the Mississippi River 10 feet below flood stage. The Golden Eagle was bound for Nashville, Tenn., from its St. Louis home via the Ohio and Cumberland rivers. Most of its 91 passengers and crew were asleep.

Capt. Nathan Smith eased the coal-burning steamer downstream through a narrow bend 80 miles below St. Louis.

"It won't move!" Smith shouted at 2:20 a.m., suddenly unable to turn the steering wheel. He ordered the engines reversed, but the drifting boat smacked into submerged rocks near Grand Tower Island, opening a gash on its port (left) side.

The collision startled Marga Sachse, a passenger from St. Louis, who said she "felt a jar, and the ship lurched."

Regaining control, Smith wheeled toward the island and shoved the bow against the bank as the boat listed to port. Crew members roused passengers and swung a gangplank onto land.

Among other St. Louisans along for the ride was Capt. William "Buck" Lehye, who sold the Golden Eagle one year before, and Mrs. Frank Lind, a lifelong fancier of steamboat travel. It was her 82nd birthday.

Everyone escaped to the muddy, isolated safety of Grand Tower Island. A crew member fished liquor bottles from the half-flooded bar. Mrs. Lind's birthday cake was lost, but fellow evacuees serenaded her as morning sun warmed their island refuge.

A passing towboat gave them a lift back to Grand Island, Ill., where they boarded buses for the trip home. The Golden Eagle's new St. Louis-based owners left it to the river's mercy.

The steamboat business always had been a risky affair. From 1817 to 1871, about 5,600 people died on Mississippi River wrecks of all sorts, including burst boilers, collisions and fires. By that standard, the loss of the Golden Eagle was a minor event.

Only six years before, it had foundered in the river near Chester, Ill., with one crew member lost.

But it was the last trace of St. Louis' own Eagle Packet Co., which Leyhe's father and uncle founded shortly before the Civil War, when the downtown levee was crowded with steamboats. Its sister craft included the Spread Eagle and the Bald Eagle. It was the last wooden-hulled passenger boat to travel the Mississippi.

Golden Eagle's pilot house was salvaged. The Missouri History Museum displayed it from 1962 to 1996 and preserves it in storage.

Capt. Leyhe died in St. Louis in 1956 at age 83.