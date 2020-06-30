A Look Back • The day they closed Tony Faust's, the most famous restaurant in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Louie, the headwaiter, gathered his staff and counted to three: "Eins, zwei, drei." They serenaded diners with "Die Lorelei," a mournful German ballad of a boatman dashed upon rocks.

It matched their melancholy on June 30, 1916 — last call at Tony Faust's Oyster House and Restaurant, Broadway and Elm Street. For more than four decades, Faust's was the city's premier place to eat and be seen.

The dedicated clientele included the wealthy and powerful, touring notables, actors, baseball players, boxers and dandies of all sorts. Faust's popularity had no serious competition, not even from the restaurant in the swank Southern Hotel next door. Adolphus Busch washed down his daily lunch at Faust's with fine wine, never beer. In 1897, Busch's daughter, Anna, married Faust's son, Edward.

In 1913, Frank "Ping" Bodie, outfielder for the Chicago White Sox, drank a stein of Faust's lager (brewed by Busch), a decision that lost him $600. His manager had promised the bonus if Bodie stayed sober but caught him drinking there. "It was worth it," Bodie told the boss. "Let's have another."