A look back: The relentless, withering heat wave of 1936 killed 479 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • The hot spell of July 1936 had been withering and deadly, reaching at least 100 degrees on 18 days. It killed 332 people by July 30, when cooling breezes soothed raw, sweating faces.

Relief didn't last. A drought that burned the Plains and Midwest restoked itself, pushing the temperature here back to 100 on Aug. 9. On 15 of the next 18 shimmering days, the high would be at least 100. It was 103 or hotter 11 times. On Aug. 18, it was 106.

It was blazing enough to melt tar rooftops on brick homes and flats, which became too stifling for human endurance. Thousands fled to the city parks to sleep on grass. Others took refuge along quiet county roads, unrolling blankets in low spots in the hope of cooler mornings. People who could afford it took rooms in the few hotels with early cooled-air systems. Others rubbed ice on their temples and wrists for fleeting relief.

St. Louisans thought they'd suffered enough in summer 1934, when temperatures reached at least 100 for 29 days and killed 420. The high that summer had been 111 degrees.

Then along came summer 1936. It was worse, logging 37 days of triple-digit heat, still the worst ever in St. Louis. After all, it was the Dust Bowl era.