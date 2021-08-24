A Look Back • Ulysses Grant's marriage here was a quiet affair

ST. LOUIS • The bride's veil was adorned in jasmine blooms as she strode downstairs to the parlor, where her young Army officer waited. A lone fiddler provided music. Refreshments were on a table in the back room.

The Rev. John H. Linn married Julia Dent and Lt. Ulysses S. Grant in her family's city residence, 701 South Fourth Street, on a hot Aug. 22, 1848. The wedding rated three lines in the newspaper. Julia's father was a successful if not aristocratic farmer in St. Louis County. Grant, 26, was freshly back from courageous service in the Mexican War.

Fame and sad irony would come later — one of their groomsmen was fellow officer James Longstreet, a cousin of Julia. Sixteen years later, Grant led the Union army, and Longstreet was one of the Confederacy's wiliest generals. The old friends faced each other in Grant's series of bloody hammer blows across Virginia, a campaign that finally decided the Civil War.

But in 1848, the tale was of a touching romance that would endure for 36 years. By all accounts, Ulysses and Julia loved each other to his death in 1885. If he couldn't thrive as a farmer, businessman or president, he was a success as a husband and father.