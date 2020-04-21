A Look Back • Undertaker from Texas tried to move Moses Austin's grave from Missouri in 1938

POTOSI, Mo. • Mysterious hammering rang from Presbyterian Cemetery on the morning of April 21, 1938. Curious citizens found three laborers with shovels and picks breaking into the tomb of town father Moses Austin.
Overseeing the work was Thurlow B. Weed, an undertaker from Texas who claimed to be on official business. Weed said the Texas Historical and Landmark Commission had divined that Moses' bones would be better resting next to those of his son, Stephen, in the Texas capital city bearing their last name.
Potosi Mayor W.L. Edmonds angrily said of the commissioners, "Who do they think they are?" Edmonds called together the city councilmen, who told Weed to pack and scram. (Weed had been named after his uncle, a famous 19th-century New York politician.)
Texas officials countered that Austin's descendants had consented to the removal and said the gravesite was shabby. Edmonds said it was "in excellent condition until their workmen tore out the side."
He announced plans to spruce it up. Five months later, the Texas government donated $1,000 to Potosi's new Moses Austin Memorial Society.
Austin, born in Connecticut, became rich in the early 1800s mining lead in Mine au Breton, a settlement 75 miles south of St. Louis. Austin transformed local prospecting into a major industry, with deep shafts, a smelter and rolling mill. When the town was renamed Potosi in 1816, Austin was its leading businessman. But he lost his fortune in a bank failure in St. Louis and headed for the Texas territory, then a part of Mexico, to start over.
Austin became ill returning home to Missouri and died near Potosi in 1821 at age 60. His son founded the American settlement near present-day Houston that was Moses Austin's last big idea. Stephen F. Austin became a leader of Texas' war for independence from Mexico in 1836 and the namesake of its capital.
By then, Moses Austin's remains had been moved from a rural plot to Potosi. An imposing above-ground vault was added in 1890.
After Weed's raid, Moses Austin was granted rest until 1949, when another oddball event unfolded. The Potosi Lions Club proposed selling the remains to Texas for $50,000, enough to build a new town hall. Texas Gov. Beauford Jester wouldn't touch the offer, which drew rebukes from the Missouri Historical Society and other Potosi residents.
In 1955, U.S. House Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas left a wreath at the tomb. Potosi's mines had switched to barite (tiff) long before, and closed about two decades ago.
In 1994, Belgrade State Bank of Potosi built a shelter over the well-tended grave, two blocks west of the Washington County Courthouse. Every June, Potosi hosts a Moses Austin Heritage Festival.
