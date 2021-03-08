A Look Back • Without W.C. Handy, we might not have known the St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS • William Christopher Handy stood before the live microphone of KMOX, raised a cornet to his lips and blew the bouncing melody that made him rich.

Handy also played the "St. Louis Blues" on stations KWK and WIL during a weeklong return to St. Louis in 1932, when most radio entertainment was live. He spoke and played at city schools for black children.

"It's still selling 70,000 copies a year," Handy said of the hit during his radio tour downtown on March 5. "My royalties from it have enriched me more than $500,000 and I'm still drawing them."

W.C. Handy's first visit to St. Louis in the winter of 1893 was all about blues, nothing of riches. Shivering with other homeless men on the cobblestone riverfront, Handy probably did "hate to see that evening sun go down," as the lyrics go.

Handy was born in 1873 in Florence, Ala., and wanted to be a musician despite the admonitions of his father, a Methodist minister. He and four friends went to Chicago in 1892, hoping to break into the business. They didn't.