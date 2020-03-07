A Look Back • Without W.C. Handy, we might not have known the St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS • William Christopher Handy stood before the live microphone of KMOX, raised a cornet to his lips and blew the bouncing melody that made him rich.
Handy also played the "St. Louis Blues" on stations KWK and WIL during a weeklong return to St. Louis in 1932, when most radio entertainment was live. He spoke and played at city schools for black children.
"It's still selling 70,000 copies a year," Handy said of the hit during his radio tour downtown on March 5. "My royalties from it have enriched me more than $500,000 and I'm still drawing them."
W.C. Handy's first visit to St. Louis in the winter of 1893 was all about blues, nothing of riches. Shivering with other homeless men on the cobblestone riverfront, Handy probably did "hate to see that evening sun go down," as the lyrics go.
Handy was born in 1873 in Florence, Ala., and wanted to be a musician despite the admonitions of his father, a Methodist minister. He and four friends went to Chicago in 1892, hoping to break into the business. They didn't.
He drifted by boxcar to East St. Louis, where he worked two weeks at the Elliott Frog and Switch Works, a manufacturer of railroad equipment, and was cheated out of his pay. (A "frog" is part of a track switch.) He crossed the Eads Bridge and occasionally found day work on the levee but no lodging. For a time, he stayed in the relative comfort of a horse stall at a racetrack. He also slept in a vacant lot at Tucker and Delmar boulevards.
He wandered Targee Street, now the site of the Peabody Opera House, where he probably saw "that St. Louis woman with her diamond rings ... and store-bought hair." In spring 1893, he moved to Evansville, Ind., and finally found work as a musician.
Handy was a successful band leader and composer on Beale Avenue (later Street) in Memphis when he published the "St. Louis Blues" in 1914. He said hard times in St. Louis inspired the lyrics.
But Handy originally called it "Jogo Blues" and renamed it in honor of Russell Gardner, a wealthy buggy manufacturer from St. Louis. Gardner enjoyed Handy's music and tipped him $20 whenever he visited Memphis.
"It became a great favorite of his," Handy said of the song and Gardner.
It also became an enduring national hit. Handy returned to St. Louis several more times, playing at annual black music festivals at Sportsman's Park during the 1940s.
Gardner died in 1938. Handy died in Harlem in 1958 at age 84. Nine years later, Handy's melody inspired the name for a new National Hockey League franchise in St. Louis.