A Look Back • Zooline was popular from its first run

ST. LOUIS • Two prominent men in suits took turns with a sledgehammer. Whistles tooted, bells clanged and onlookers applauded heartily. VIPs got aboard for a clacking ride around the St. Louis Zoo.

The zoo's ever-popular Zooline entered the railroad business on Aug. 29, 1963, with a ceremony at the original station near the bear pits. Zoo director Marlin Perkins and zoo board chairman Howard Baer whacked at a "golden spike" to complete the 1.5-mile loop of track.

"We're in the business of smiles," said Baer.

Pranksters slowed the inaugural run. Globe-Democrat photographer Rich Kurre, riding in the lead train, jumped off to move a big rock from the tracks. Teens were seen fleeing from a wire slung clumsily across the rails.

A company from Atlanta had built the line for about $300,000 and split the profits with the zoo. Each train cost $60,000 and had six cars and a locomotive powered by a Ford engine. The two-foot-wide track ran across a trestle, through tunnels and past zoo attractions. Rides cost 30 cents.

Zoo officials called it a way attract kids, young and old, and help families get around the 82-acre zoo. Ever the teacher, Perkins said it allowed for "orderly tours of schoolchildren engaged in animal study."