A Look Back • Zooline was popular from its first run

ST. LOUIS • Two prominent men in suits took turns with a sledgehammer. Whistles tooted, bells clanged and onlookers applauded heartily. VIPs got aboard for a clacking ride around the St. Louis Zoo.
The zoo's ever-popular Zooline entered the railroad business on Aug. 29, 1963, with a ceremony at the original station near the bear pits. Zoo director Marlin Perkins and zoo board chairman Howard Baer whacked at a "golden spike" to complete the 1.5-mile loop of track.
"We're in the business of smiles," said Baer.
Pranksters slowed the inaugural run. Globe-Democrat photographer Rich Kurre, riding in the lead train, jumped off to move a big rock from the tracks. Teens were seen fleeing from a wire slung clumsily across the rails.
A company from Atlanta had built the line for about $300,000 and split the profits with the zoo. Each train cost $60,000 and had six cars and a locomotive powered by a Ford engine. The two-foot-wide track ran across a trestle, through tunnels and past zoo attractions. Rides cost 30 cents.
Zoo officials called it a way attract kids, young and old, and help families get around the 82-acre zoo. Ever the teacher, Perkins said it allowed for "orderly tours of schoolchildren engaged in animal study."
A hit from day one, the Zooline carried 36,000 passengers in its first three days. One of its trains looked like a modern streamliner. The other two were hauled by replicas of old steam locomotives, named for city founders Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau.
The line soon added another engine, the U.S. Grant, which a few die-hard Southern tourists refused to ride behind. The Zooline boarded its one millionth passenger, Lawrence Barker of Kansas City, on Aug. 15, 1964.
Many of the Zooline's engineers and crew members had retired from the big railroads. Unlike their former employers, the Zooline made good money. In January 1968, the zoo used its option to buy the line from the St. Louis Zoo Railroad Inc. for $495,919.
The Zooline has had only a few accidents. Ten people were injured in 1970 when one train backed into another. On Oct. 16, 1998, engineer John W. Forsythe was killed when his runaway locomotive jumped the tracks.
Now formally the Emerson Zooline, it operates six trains and four stations. Tickets are $7.95 and include all day on-off privileges. Almost 40 million people have enjoyed the ride since Perkins and Baer hammered away.
The site where they gathered is beneath the repair shed at Wild Station, then known as Vierheller Station. The track was moved a few feet in 2003 to build the shed.